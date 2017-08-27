La Liga 2017/18: Deportivo Alaves 0-2 FC Barcelona, 5 Talking Points

Lionel Messi was the star as Barcelona weren't at their fluent best against a hard-working Alaves

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Top 5 / Top 10 27 Aug 2017, 00:45 IST

Deportivo Alaves v Barcelona - La LigaBarcelona earned a hard-fought 2-0 win away to Deportivo Alaves at the Mendizorrotza, to move to second place in La Liga, behind Real Sociedad, thus making it two wins out of two.

Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the first half, but made amends with a goal in the 55th minute and then doubling Barca's lead in the 66th minute, while also hitting the post.

Here are the major talking points from the game:

#1 Lionel Messi’s penalty record

Gone are the days when things were so good at Barcelona that they indulged themselves in tandem penalties - when Messi and Suarez paid tribute to Johan Cruyff. Even when Rodrigo Ely hauled down Gerard Pique in the box followed by the referee (correctly) blowing for a foul, there was a strange unease about the chances of Barcelona taking the lead.

The Argentine wizard has solved all aspects of football, but it seems penalties still remain a bit of a lottery for him. In his entire career Messi has missed 20.83% of the penalties he has taken for both club and country, with 20 of the 96 he’s taken not finding the back of the net.

Perhaps it’s time for Valverde to suggest that someone else take over penalty duties. Messi’s brilliant enough to score in open play, as 351 goals in La Liga suggest.