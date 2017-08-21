La Liga 2017/18: Deportivo La Coruna 0-3 Real Madrid, Player Ratings

Real Madrid smashed three goals in their opening La Liga game.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Player ratings 21 Aug 2017, 12:14 IST

Real Madrid started their league defence in fine fashion

Real Madrid's curtain raiser against Deportivo La Coruna went just as the doctor ordered with the reigning Spanish champions getting off to a flyer with a 3-0 win. Zinedine Zidane made just one change to his playing eleven which played FC Barcelona last week as Nacho Fernandez replaced Raphael Varane. With Cristiano Ronaldo out injured, Madrid played a diamond formation and scored two in the first half.

Gareth Bale opened the scoring and Casemiro followed suit soon after the half hour mark. Toni Kroos put the cherry on the top with a strike from the edge of the box to give Madrid all three points. Deportivo's Florin Andone missed a penalty in the last few minutes which would have been a slight consolation for the hosts. On that note, here are the player ratings from Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna:

Deportivo La Coruna

Ruben Martinez: 4/10

The local lad spilled Luka Modric's shot which led to the first goal by Gareth Bale. It was an easy save for which Martinez made a complete hash of. He distributed the ball well but his mistake for the opener cost his side to lose all the early momentum in the game.

Juanfran: 6/10

Juanfran was a solid presence at the back for Deportivo and was one of their best players on the night. He sensed the danger brilliantly and made the Madrid attackers work hard to get past him. The Real Madrid academy graduate made as many as 7 interceptions in the game.

Fabian Schar: 4.5/10

Fabian Schar got into a tussle with Sergio Ramos

The centre back's involvement in an unnecessary altercation with Sergio Ramos in the second half was his most noticeable involvement in the game. Schar had a match to forget as he could not match the pace of the opposition and was often found wanting.

Sidnei: 5.5/10

Sidnei was brilliant in the air and won all his aerial duels. He was also good with the ball and helped Deportivo to build attacks from the back. But he was below par on one on one situations and got beaten easily at times.

Luisinho: 5/10

The fullback got forward with intent whenever he was presented with the opportunity. But for the majority of the match, he was pinned back to his position and was found napping on a couple of occasions.

Guilherme: 6/10

The midfielder ran the show for Deportivo. He dictated the play for the hosts and also struck the upright once. It was one of their best chances in the game and could have helped Deportivo to try and mount a comeback.

Pedro Mosquera: 5.5/10

Mosquera played some incisive through balls from deeper midfield but sadly Andone could not finish it off well. He had a decent game overall but had a problem or two when back peddling and helping out his back line.

Federico Cartabia: 6.5/10

Cartabia made Deportivo a threat going forward with his passing range troubling the Madrid defence. He could have had an assist but again it was Andone who could not finish his chance. Cartabia had to drop deep to get on the ball but he did that perfectly. He also showed tremendous work rate on the night.

Celso Borges: 5/10

The attacking midfielder started brightly and linked up well with Andone. But as the time went on, Borges failed to find his man and ultimately lost possession on numerous occasions. He was substituted in the 65th minute.

Zakaria Bakkali: 6/10

The former Valencia winger looked lively as ever against Real Madrid. He made life difficult for Dani Carvajal and beat him on two occasions. Bakkali lacked an end product to his game as he could muster only one shot in the match. He was later booked for a bad challenge on Carvajal.

Florin Andone: 4/10

Two one on one chances. One penalty. You would think that a team's first choice striker will get on the score sheet from at least one of the three best chances in the game. Florin Andone scored none. It was not Andone's day perhaps as he shot straight at Navas on two occasions and fluffed his spot kick badly.

Substitutions

Bruno Gama: 5.5/10

He replaced Bakkali early in the second half and looked eager to make a difference. Gama made one key pass in the game and most importantly, won his side a penalty in the 87th minute.

Adrian Lopez: 5/10

Lopez could not do much in his second half cameo to trouble the Madrid defence. Lopez's linking play was good but his teammates could not take full advantage of it.

Borja Valle: 5/10

The midfielder had very little time to help his side score a goal. He delivered one cross into the box which was dealt with ease by Sergio Ramos.