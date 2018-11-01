LaLiga 2018/19: 5 unexpected things to have happened so far

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 81 // 01 Nov 2018, 00:31 IST

Messi is as good as ever, but he is third in the race to the Pichichi currently

The 2018/19 season of LaLiga is 10 games in and it's all gathering steam. Defending champions Barcelona continue to rule the roost at the top of the table, while Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, more so, are struggling to get their campaign off the mark.

Some big names such as Valencia, Villarreal, Celta Vigo and Athletic Bilbao are all teetering at the wrong end of the table and neither of the highest scorers so far belong to a top-nine team.

However, this is only the tip of the iceberg. There's plenty more here, that has taken us by surprise and remember, we are not even halfway through the season. Here are the top five unexpected things to have happened.

#5 Alaves in Champions League spot

Alaves have sprung a surprise in this season's start

By the fag end of the campaign, the scenario would most likely be very different. But Alaves, right now, are in la la land. With 20 points from first 10 games, the Basque outfit is currently sitting second in the standings, and trail leaders Barcelona by just a point!

Even though it began with a 3-0 vanquish at the Camp Nou, the Babazorros have picked up from there, even defeating Real Madrid along the way. Seven different players have been on the target already, but the driving factor behind the barnstorming start is a stout defence that has leaked only nine times, joint-third least amount of goals conceded in the league so far.

Also, goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco is behind only Atletico's Jan Oblak in terms of clean sheets with three from eight appearances.

That's a drastic change of fortunes in a matter of five months, having finished 14th in the league last time. And even though it would be difficult for them to hold on to the second spot till next summer, a finish within European places would be within the realms of a possibility if Alaves continue to thrive in this rich vein of form.

