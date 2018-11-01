×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

LaLiga 2018/19: 5 unexpected things to have happened so far

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
81   //    01 Nov 2018, 00:31 IST

Messi is as good as ever, but he is third in the race to the Pichichi currently
Messi is as good as ever, but he is third in the race to the Pichichi currently

The 2018/19 season of LaLiga is 10 games in and it's all gathering steam. Defending champions Barcelona continue to rule the roost at the top of the table, while Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, more so, are struggling to get their campaign off the mark.

Some big names such as Valencia, Villarreal, Celta Vigo and Athletic Bilbao are all teetering at the wrong end of the table and neither of the highest scorers so far belong to a top-nine team.

However, this is only the tip of the iceberg. There's plenty more here, that has taken us by surprise and remember, we are not even halfway through the season. Here are the top five unexpected things to have happened.

#5 Alaves in Champions League spot

Alaves have sprung a surprise in this season's start
Alaves have sprung a surprise in this season's start

By the fag end of the campaign, the scenario would most likely be very different. But Alaves, right now, are in la la land. With 20 points from first 10 games, the Basque outfit is currently sitting second in the standings, and trail leaders Barcelona by just a point!

Even though it began with a 3-0 vanquish at the Camp Nou, the Babazorros have picked up from there, even defeating Real Madrid along the way. Seven different players have been on the target already, but the driving factor behind the barnstorming start is a stout defence that has leaked only nine times, joint-third least amount of goals conceded in the league so far.

Also, goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco is behind only Atletico's Jan Oblak in terms of clean sheets with three from eight appearances.

That's a drastic change of fortunes in a matter of five months, having finished 14th in the league last time. And even though it would be difficult for them to hold on to the second spot till next summer, a finish within European places would be within the realms of a possibility if Alaves continue to thrive in this rich vein of form.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Villarreal Club de Futbol Football Iago Aspas Cristhian Stuani Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Football aficionado. Writing enthusiast. Aspiring journalist.
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/2019 Preview: Villarreal
RELATED STORY
Villarreal's centre-backs will be their Achilles' Heel
RELATED STORY
5 La Liga-based talents that Luis Enrique might be...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: 7 clubs that broke their transfer record...
RELATED STORY
10 weird club nicknames you might not know
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Former Arsenal player unveiled in surreal magic...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal fans on Twitter get emotional after seeing...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
5 attackers who have started the new LaLiga campaign...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov LEG ATL 05:30 PM Leganés vs Atlético Madrid
03 Nov REA REA 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid
03 Nov VAL GIR 11:00 PM Valencia vs Girona
04 Nov RAY BAR 01:15 AM Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
04 Nov EIB DEP 04:30 PM Eibar vs Deportivo Alavés
04 Nov VIL LEV 08:45 PM Villarreal vs Levante
04 Nov REA SEV 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Sevilla
04 Nov HUE GET 11:00 PM Huesca vs Getafe
05 Nov REA CEL 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
06 Nov ESP ATH 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us