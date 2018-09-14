Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LaLiga 2018-19: Barcelona's predicted lineup against Real Sociedad

Atharva Khadilkar
Feature
14 Sep 2018, 00:18 IST

Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga

Barcelona visit San Sebastian on Saturday evening to take on Real Sociedad at the Anoeta. The away trip to the Txuri-urdin has not been any fruitful to the Catalans and the Basque ground can be considered their bogey stadiums keeping in mind a terrible record in the last decade or so.

However, they did emerge victorious on that pitch one season ago and will be looking to do the same this time out. Let’s take a look at their predicted lineup.

Defence

Barcelona’s defensive errors have been visible this season and the Catalans have been nowhere close to last season at the back. Nevertheless, Marc Andre Ter-Stegen is expected to guard the sticks this weekend. Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti look likely to take their places as central defenders while Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba will be looking to start as the full backs.

Midfield

The Spanish champions’ midfield has been quite stable this season and most of it is down to Sergio Busquets. The 30-year-old is a fantastic defensive midfielder and the silent hero at Barcelona, he is expected to start against Sociedad and will be vital in stopping their counter-attacks. Ivan Rakitic could play next to Phillippe Coutinho slightly higher up in the three-man midfield.

Attack

Barcelona’s attack has been quite brilliant this season and lately smashed eight past SD Huesca. Leo Messi is on the back of a fortnight’s rest having been omitted by Argentina’s interim coach Lionel Scaloni. Luis Suarez got his first goal of the season against Huesca and could start at the Anoeta alongside Lionel. Ousmane Dembele’s form has come under the spotlight and the France youngster has been delivering consistently this season. He is emerging as a vital necessity and may start on the left wing at Sociedad.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi
