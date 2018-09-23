La Liga 2018-19: FC Barcelona Predicted XI against Girona FC

Messi erupted with a hat trick in the UCL debut

On Sunday Barcelona is set to welcome fellow Catalonian side Girona to the Nou Camp as they face against each other on game week 5 of La Liga Santander.

Barcelona has once again started their campaign quite impressively winning their opening 4 league matches quite comprehensively with Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba, and Ivan Rakitic among the scorers with their talismanic captain leading the scoring chart for Barcelona with 4 goals.

An unbeaten home record sees Barcelona yet to taste defeat in the league at the Nou Camp in two years with their last defeat coming against Alaves in 10th September 2016.

Ernesto Valverde is set to continue with his 4-3-3 system with the trio of Messi, Suarez, and Dembele leading the attack while Coutinho, Busquets, and Rakitic continue to play in the midfield with new signing Arturo Vidal less likely to start this match.

Valverde is expected to be with a fully-fit Barcelona squad as they set to continue with their rampaging League form.

Barcelona Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI against Girona

Goalkeeper

Marc Andre Ter-Stegen is without a doubt the undisputed No.1 goalkeeper for Barcelona.

Defenders

An all-European defensive line up comprising of Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Gerrard Pique and Nelson Semedo is set to continue. Due to the red card received by Umtiti in the UEFA Champions League match versus PSV, Valverde might be tempted to play either of Vermaelen and Lenglet with a possible chance of changing the back line to accommodate any one of the two to get them back to their match fitness

Midfielders

Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Philippe Coutinho are expected to start for the Blaugrana once again with new signing Arturo Vidal and Arthur Melo likely to be brought from the bench.

Forwards

Luis Suarez is once again the man who will be leading the line with French winger Ousmane Dembele occupying the left wing. Messi will be once again given the free role. The forward trio has been on fire till now for Barcelona scoring a total of 15 out of the 18 goals Barcelona has scored during their 5 previous matches.