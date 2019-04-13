La Liga 2018-19 Golden Boot: Top Contenders at the start of April 2019

Lionel Messi is one of the contenders for the Award, but how high is he ranked?

Hello and welcome back to our assessment of the top contenders for La Liga Golden Boot at the start of April. La Liga has reached the business end of its season and there are just 7 rounds left to play. The table has already taken shape and not much is expected to change at the top from now until the end of the season.

But there's still a lot to fight for - the Champions League places, Europa League spots and the relegation battle, and all these make the Golden Boot race interesting. But with only a handful of games left to play, who is the No. 1 Contender for the Golden Boot right now? Read on to find out.

#10 Antoine Griezmann (France, Atletico Madrid) 🡻 🡻 🡻 🡻

Club Atletico de Madrid v Girona FC - La Liga

Goals Scored - 13

The Frenchman has been in poor form of late and has dropped rapidly down the list as a result. He is only still a part of the top ten contenders by virtue of better goals per game and minutes per goal ratio. His slump has coincided with Atletico Madrid’s recent poor run as they are out of the UEFA Champions League and are 11 points behind Barcelona at second place in the league and have virtually nothing much to play for this season.

Griezmann started in all of Atletico’s matches in March but failed to score in any of them. Atletico won at Real Sociedad, defeated Leganes at home, but stumbled to a 2-0 loss away to Athletic Bilbao. It was only away to Alaves at the end of the month that Griezmann had any significant contribution as he set up one goal in a 4-0 win.

April brought a slight change in fortunes as the Frenchman found the back of the net against Girona and helped Atletico win 2-0. However, he was largely a spectator as Barcelona defeated them 2-0 at the Camp Nou and virtually sealed the title race.

Griezmann has scored 13 goals from 31 games in La Liga so far and also has 7 assists to his name. He is averaging a goal every 205 minutes played and has registered 71 shots so far, 39 of which have been on target. The Frenchman is 20 goals behind the man leading the race and sadly, has no chances of winning the Golden Boot this season.

