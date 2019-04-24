LaLiga: How much of an overhaul do Real Madrid need?

Gareth Bale has been unable to lead the Real Madrid attack like Cristiano Ronaldo did.

For anyone remotely associated with Real Madrid, this has been a season to forget. Other than the Club World Cup, the fabled European Giants have unable to lift a single trophy, which by their lofty standards is thoroughly dismal.

In the last few years, Real Madrid's domestic record in LaLiga has not been the brightest. But they have always managed to turn the season around with the most coveted footballing crown of them all - the UEFA Champions League.

This year however, Los Blancos were knocked out in the quarterfinal stage in a shocking turn of events, by a young and exciting Ajax team. With the LaLiga and the Copa del Rey already out of their grasp, Real Madrid are at the verge of one of their worst seasons.

With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and the subsequent managerial madness, the cracks have begun to show within the European giants. Now that Zinedine Zidane is back at the steering wheel, the fans are as hopeful as ever.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the performances of players like Isco, Marcelo and Gareth Bale. The only two winners in this Real Madrid side in the current season are Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.

Benzema has been consistent by scoring goals game in and out. Meanwhile the young Brazilian Vinicius Jr. has managed to wow the tough crowd of Santiago Bernabeu.

The question has to be asked: how much of a overhaul does Real Madrid really need? With the availability of Keylor Navas and Thibaut Courtois, the Madrid goal post is in safe hands. And in terms of the defense, Sergio Ramos, despite all the controversies that surround him, is solid as a rock.

The other center-back, Raphael Varane, is speculated to leave the club at the end of the season. Zidane, of course, wants him to stay. But if he does leave, the right choice for a young and ambitious center-back would indubitably be Matthijs de Ligt.

The current Ajax captain is also within the radar of Barcelona, so Madrid will have to act fast. However, Real have already procured FC Portro center back Eder Militao.

The right-backs Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola are both competent players who don't need replacement. The left-back, Marcelo, however, has had a dismal season.

Is that reason enough to let go of a Real Madrid legend? Zidane has shown trust in the Madrid No. 12 by starting him ahead of his talented young replacement Sergio Reguilon, so it's unclear which direction the club will go.

The Madrid midfield is one of the strongest in the world. Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Carlos Casemiro are three of the finest players in world football, and it would be hard to come up with their replacements.

Currently, these players don't have a title to chase anymore, and so the morale is low. But they will likely be back to their full potential next season.

Towards the Madrid attack now - despite Benzema's brilliant season, Real Madrid need a goal scorer. The new signings Brahim Diaz and Mariano have not been able to add much in that area.

Marco Asensio, although supremely talented, has had a forgettable season. Isco has had a falling out with the home fans and the previous managers. And Bale has been plagued with injuries or has been benched.

No one has been able to fulfill the 50-goal deficit left behind by Ronaldo. A 'Galactico' signing is imminent this summer, and Eden Hazard seems the most likely option.

That said, there have been constant rumours surrounding Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe too. The management has also kept close tabs on the likes of Joao Felix and Luka Jovic. Moreover, the young Brazilian Rodrygo is all set join Los Blancos in the coming season.

The summer transfer window is going to be a delectably exciting affair for all Real Madrid fans. Although the club is rich with talent, a couple of new additions will definitely edge the European giants towards glory.