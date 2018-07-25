La Liga 2018/19: How Real Madrid might line up this season

Julen Lopetegui is the new manager of Real Madrid

This pre-season is probably the most important pre-season in Real Madrid's history. They started the offseason without a coach and have lost their star man, Cristiano Ronaldo, at the beginning of the pre-season. Although Zinedine Zidane has been replaced by the former Spain coach, Julen Lopetegui, it still remains to be seen who replaces their no.7.

There have been talks of Hazard, Mbappe and of course, Neymar, but Madrid have outrightly denied any involvement with the latter two names. At the unveiling of Madrid's newest player, President Florentino Perez said, "We have a great squad that is going to be reinforced with fantastic players", music to the ears of Madrid fans. Taking into consideration the rumors surrounding Madrid, we take a look at what might be their starting line-up on the first day of the regular season.

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Keylor Navas was the no.1 keeper for each of the 3 Champions League winning seasons under Zinedine Zidane. He was a 'Zidane favourite', but with the Frenchman gone, Keylor's place in the team is under threat. Madrid kicked off their summer by signing the 19-year-old Ukrainian Andriy Lunin, but given his age and inexperience at the highest level, he is likely to be a part of the youth set up.

There have been talks of De Gea joining from Manchester United, but his horror show in the World Cup might have damaged his reputation among the Spanish fans, especially the fans in the capital. In addition to that, the Red Devils seem reluctant to hear any offers for him either.

The best alternative available at the moment is Thibaut Courtois. The Chelsea man has less than a year left in his contract and is not willing to extend his stay at the club any further. Chelsea do not want to let go of him for free next season and are willing to negotiate with Madrid. Reports suggest that the price has been set for 35 million euros and the contract has been agreed upon by the player and the club.

Courtois' heroics with Belgium won him the Golden Glove during this year's World Cup. He is very close to signing for Madrid and will surely start games when signed.

