LaLiga 2018/19: Predicted Barcelona XI vs Leganes

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Preview
26 Sep 2018, 16:49 IST

Barcelona travel to one of La Liga’s most difficult away stadiums, El Butarque, with the aim of capturing all three points up for grabs. The Catalans will be looking to get back to winning ways after a dismal outing versus Girona saw them drop two vital points last weekend. Ernesto Valverde’s men are expected to cruise past the team based out of Madrid’s outskirts. Let’s take a look at Barcelona’s likely eleven.

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

DEFENCE

Barcelona’s defence have been lackluster this season and has already shipped five league goals in as many matches. It could have been worse were it not for some sensational displays from Marc Andre Ter Stegen. The German shot stopper will once again play between the sticks versus Leganes. Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti are expected to play ahead of him while Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba are the favourites to play as the full backs.

MIDFIELD

The Spanish champions’ midfield deserves some rest after being heavily used in the beginning of this season. Sergio Busquets can expect some respite with Arturo Vidal ready to capitalize on the void. The Chilean prefers to play an attacking role but has done well defensively for Bayern and Juventus in the past. Denis Suarez could get a start as well after being left out in most matches this season. Phillippe Coutinho’s inclusion in the starting eleven is imminent after the Brazilian played just 30 minutes against Girona.

ATTACK

After enduring a day which was slightly off his standards, Lionel Messi will once again be deployed as the right winger. The Barcelona captain is La Liga’s top goal scorer and will look to add to his tally against Leganes. Luis Suarez had a complete howler and was virtually invisible during the Girona match. But the Uruguayan is in contention to play despite Valverde having a resource as talented as Munir. Ousmane Dembele will be looking to continue his purple patch and continue to start as the left winger. 

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Gerard Pique
