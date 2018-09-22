Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid vs Espanyol | Real Madrid Predicted Lineup

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Feature
656   //    22 Sep 2018, 14:55 IST

Real Madrid look to get back to winning ways in LaLiga Santander after their 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao last week, when they host Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday evening. The Whites have three wins and a draw to their name ahead of this fixture and would be hoping to add three more points onto the board.

A lot of rotations can be expected this match as Real Madrid have two difficult fixtures coming up from Wednesday, against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. Let’s have a look at the likely eleven.


Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

DEFENCE

After a wonderful performance between the sticks against Roma, Keylor Navas is expected to keep his place in the starting eleven. The Costa Rican will mostly play behind a central defence spearheaded by Raphael Varane and Nacho Fernandez, who could replace Sergio Ramos.

Alvaro Odriozola is expected to make his much awaited debut by replacing Carvajal, while Marcelo should hold onto his left back spot.

MIDFIELD

In a midfield trio that is expected to see Kroos and Modric get a deserved rest, Casemiro is likely to play as the defensive midfielder. His physical nature will be of good use to the Whites.

Dani Ceballos has rejuvenated himself under Julen Lopetegui and may get yet another start in midfield. Isco put in a sublime performance through the left wing on Wednesday night, but is expected to get back to his usual role of a left midfielder starting from Saturday.

ATTACK

Real Madrid’s attacking unit has taken the incentive to be among the goals following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. Karim Benzema has been able to shine in his absence and has scored four times in the league.

Gareth Bale scored a beautiful goal against Roma and took his tally to four for the season. The Welshman has scored or assisted in each of his last ten matches and will look to take his tally higher against Espanyol.

Marco Asensio is expected to start again after being omitted by Lopetegui in the midweek fixture. The Mallorcan forward is yet to open his account for the season and the Espanyol game could be a good event to do so.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Gareth Bale Sergio Ramos Julen Lopetegui
Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
