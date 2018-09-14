Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid's predicted eleven for the visit to Bilbao

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Preview
860   //    14 Sep 2018, 01:23 IST

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga


Real Madrid fly to the Basque County on Saturday evening to take on Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Neuvo San Mames. The Whites have a 100% record in the LaLiga 2018/19 season and have had victories over Getafe, Girona and Leganes. However, the match against the Leones will be their first harsh test of this campaign.

Let’s take a look at how Julen Lopetegui’s troops will lineup for this fixture as they hope to get three points after a long international break.

DEFENCE

The Champions League returns next week and Keylor Navas looks like the man for it. That would pave the way for Thibaut Courtois to start against Athletic Club. Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane will need to perform well as a partnership against a dangerous Bilbao attack, with Dani Carvajal and Marcelo playing on the flanks as the full backs.

MIDFIELD

Real Madrid’s midfielders have been superb this season. Casemiro is somebody who has not been up to the mark, but he is known to perform against the bigger teams of domestic and continental football. The Brazilian could play on Saturday night and have an important role. Toni Kroos has completed the most number of passes in La Liga this season and will be a starter for sure. Luka Modric is the paramount choice as the Whites seek to pick up all points up for grabs.

ATTACK

Real Madrid’s attackers have been firing on all cylinders this season. Cristiano Ronaldo’s position is being occupied by Marco Asensio, whose sensational form may see him start ahead of Isco. Karim Benzema is LaLiga’s top scorer this season with four goals, and will lineup as the striker next to Gareth Bale, another player who is delivering as expected of him following Ronaldo’s departures. The trio in attack have done magical things in the last three matches, and the pressure for the goals will be on each of them.

