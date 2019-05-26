La Liga 2018-19: Reviewing the top 5 goal scorers

Lionel Messi

The 2018-19 La Liga season turned out to be an eventful one for Barcelona as Ernesto Valverde’s side won the La Liga title for the 2nd time in three seasons.

Barcelona were one of the best sides in the 2018-19 Champions League season too, but the Catalans' loss against Liverpool in the 2nd Leg of their Champions League semifinal came as a big disappointment.

Their Spanish rivals Real Madrid went through a disappointing season as Los Blancos lost against the Dutch side Ajax FC in the pre-quarters of the Champions League. Real Madrid also had an ordinary La Liga season due to which Zinedine Zidane was called back to take over the reins of the side.

In addition to this, there have been some wonderful performances from some of the best goal scorers in the Spanish League. Strikers from some of the bottom-ranked teams have also produced some decent performances right throughout the season.

La Liga has continued to produce many exciting forwards since the last few seasons who have played a crucial role during crunch situations. Different strikers have a different style of play and change their game according to the strengths of the opposition.

In the 2018-19 we witnessed forwards who have looked sharp on counter attacks as well as forwards who have looked organized during set pieces. Forwards who can play offensively as well as defensively always give advantage to the side they represent.

Some forwards are strong with the possession style of play which was exactly what we saw in this La Liga season. Charismatic forward Lionel Messi will surely figure in our list but there were others too, who made everyone take notice of their performances. We take a look at 5 such goalscorers who impressed the most this La Liga season.

# 1 Lionel Messi

Messi

The Argentine once again took the La Liga by storm with some sensational performances with his attacking style of play. He and Luis Suarez formed a dangerous frontline partnership showcasing their predatory skills with some exemplary performances.

Advertisement

Although Messi had expressed disappointment when the Catalans lost their Champions League 2nd Leg semifinal against Liverpool, the Argentine was the guiding force for Barcelona throughout the season.

The 31-year-old outclassed his opponents with his creative dribbles and superlative finishes scoring 36 goals with 15 assists to his name in 34 La Liga games this season.

Many thought that maybe after the departure of Neymar, the balance of their forward line might get affected, but he teamed up quite well with Suarez in the forward line and his coordination with the midfield looked sharp as ever.

Lionel Messi holds a commanding position in Barcelona’s forward line and has shown that he can decide the outcome of a game with his individual brilliance and capacity to deceive the opposition’s defense with his accelerating runs and crafty dribbles.

Messi was an influential figure in Barcelona’s forward line in the entire season. He also registered 12 goals in 10 games this Champions League season with 3 assists to his name. Messi also looked a sharp operator at the right flank.

1 / 5 NEXT