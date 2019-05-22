×
LaLiga 2018/19 review - Top 5 goalscorers of the season

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
243   //    22 May 2019, 19:52 IST

The five most prolific in LaLiga's 2018/19 season, ranked!
The five most prolific in LaLiga's 2018/19 season, ranked!

LaLiga’s 2018/19 season culminated last weekend, but we still can’t shake off the jitters… what an incredible season it was!

FC Barcelona won its 26th league crown. Real Madrid lost 12 games for the first time since 1999. Getafe are back in the Europa League after nine years. Villarreal and Celta Vigo battled relegation all season only to attain survival at the end. Huesca got relegated in its maiden sojourn in the Spanish top-flight… And so, so much more!

Individually too, there have been multiple talking points as some players improved massively while some witnessed a dramatic decline. However, we shall content ourselves for now with the most prolific names of this season in LaLiga.

So let’s get going. Here are the top five scorers in 2018/19 season:

#5 Cristhian Stuani (Girona) - 19 goals

Stuani's best efforts weren't enough to save Girona from sinking
Stuani's best efforts weren't enough to save Girona from sinking

It’s a real testament to your abilities when you finish in the bracket of the five most prolific despite your club going down.

Girona were relegated from LaLiga after a poor campaign, and yet, Stuani posted the fifth best figures with 19 goals.

The Uruguayan was the sole shining light in an otherwise dysfunctional Blanquivermells squad, welling the ball left, right and centre. He also earned a unique distinction of scoring at the Camp Nou as well as the Santiago Bernabeu, as Stuani shouldered a vast majority of his side’s burden.

The 32-year old was the star of Girona’s maiden season in the top flight last year when he banged in 21 goals to help achieve a mid-table finish. And even though he registered almost identical figures time around too, the team suffered a different fate as it couldn’t aid and abet his cause enough, and eventually paid the price.

La Liga 2018-19
