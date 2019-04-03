La Liga 2018/19, Villareal 2-2 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points

Parth Athale FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 490 // 03 Apr 2019, 04:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona snatched a late draw at Villareal in an exciting game in the La Liga which ended in an astonishing 4-4 scoreline.

Ernesto Valverde rested key players like Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique for Barcelona, but it did not affect them early on. Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring when he tapped in from Malcolm's low cross. Malcolm doubled Barcelona's lead, heading in from Arturo Vidal's cross.

Villareal made it 2-1 when Samuel Chukwueze scored in the 50th minute and the game was in the balance at the interval. Karl Toko Ekambi equalized for Villareal in the second half, when he squeezed in a shot from a really tight angle. Villareal took the lead through Vicente Iborra and Carlos Bacca made it 4-2 in the closing stages.

The home side looked to be on course for three points, but substitute Lionel Messi scored a cracking free-kick to make it 4-3. Luis Suarez completed the comeback when he equalized with the last kick of the game to end a frenetic match.

The loss was a hard pill for Villareal to swallow, who looked so close to the win. Meanwhile, Barcelona's unbeaten run continued. Here are the major talking points from the game.

#5 Two moments of brilliance crush Villareal hearts

Messi came from the bench and scored a wonderful free-kick

When Carlos Bacca scored in the 80th minute, it looked as though Villareal were headed for a memorable win. They were 4-2 up against Barcelona and the league leaders had ten minutes left to conjure up a comeback. The score stayed the same until the 90th minute before Barcelona won a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Up stepped Lionel Messi, and he buried a pile-driver past Sergio Asenjo in the top corner. The free-kick was on the side of the goalkeeper, but the unerring power and accuracy carried it into the net. As the match neared its conclusion, Barcelona won a corner. Villareal cleared it, but only as far as Luis Suarez who thundered in a low volley. The Comeback complete was complete.

Villareal performed admirably, but Messi and Suarez undid their performance with two moments of brilliance. It was hard to take for the home crowd and players and understandably so.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement