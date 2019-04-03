×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

La Liga 2018/19, Villareal 2-2 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
490   //    03 Apr 2019, 04:13 IST


Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona snatched a late draw at Villareal in an exciting game in the La Liga which ended in an astonishing 4-4 scoreline.

Ernesto Valverde rested key players like Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique for Barcelona, but it did not affect them early on. Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring when he tapped in from Malcolm's low cross. Malcolm doubled Barcelona's lead, heading in from Arturo Vidal's cross.

Villareal made it 2-1 when Samuel Chukwueze scored in the 50th minute and the game was in the balance at the interval. Karl Toko Ekambi equalized for Villareal in the second half, when he squeezed in a shot from a really tight angle. Villareal took the lead through Vicente Iborra and Carlos Bacca made it 4-2 in the closing stages.

The home side looked to be on course for three points, but substitute Lionel Messi scored a cracking free-kick to make it 4-3. Luis Suarez completed the comeback when he equalized with the last kick of the game to end a frenetic match.

The loss was a hard pill for Villareal to swallow, who looked so close to the win. Meanwhile, Barcelona's unbeaten run continued. Here are the major talking points from the game.

#5 Two moments of brilliance crush Villareal hearts

Messi came from the bench and scored a wonderful free-kick
Messi came from the bench and scored a wonderful free-kick

When Carlos Bacca scored in the 80th minute, it looked as though Villareal were headed for a memorable win. They were 4-2 up against Barcelona and the league leaders had ten minutes left to conjure up a comeback. The score stayed the same until the 90th minute before Barcelona won a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Up stepped Lionel Messi, and he buried a pile-driver past Sergio Asenjo in the top corner. The free-kick was on the side of the goalkeeper, but the unerring power and accuracy carried it into the net. As the match neared its conclusion, Barcelona won a corner. Villareal cleared it, but only as far as Luis Suarez who thundered in a low volley. The Comeback complete was complete.

Villareal performed admirably, but Messi and Suarez undid their performance with two moments of brilliance. It was hard to take for the home crowd and players and understandably so.


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Villarreal Club de Futbol Football
Parth Athale
ANALYST
The Premier League is the drug that we need but do not deserve.
Villarreal vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups - La Liga 2018-19 predicted lineups | Villarreal, Barcelona injury news and more
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
Misery continues for Real Madrid as they are yet to fill the gap left by Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18-19: Real Betis 1-4 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
La Liga table: Gameweek 27 Results & Scores - Barcelona continue title charge
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano: 5 Talking Points, La Liga 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2-2 Valencia: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
10 weird club nicknames you might not know
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Young Nigerian Star Samuel Chukwueze keeping Villarreal spirits high
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
FT ATL GIR
2 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Girona
FT ESP GET
1 - 1
 Espanyol vs Getafe
FT VIL BAR
4 - 4
 Villarreal vs Barcelona
Today ATH LEV 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Levante
Tomorrow EIB RAY 12:00 AM Eibar vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow HUE CEL 12:00 AM Huesca vs Celta Vigo
Tomorrow VAL REA 01:00 AM Valencia vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow SEV DEP 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Deportivo Alavés
05 Apr LEG REA 12:00 AM Leganés vs Real Valladolid
05 Apr REA REA 01:00 AM Real Sociedad vs Real Betis
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us