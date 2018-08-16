Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

La Liga 2018/2019 Preview: Villarreal

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
149   //    16 Aug 2018, 16:51 IST

Carzola's return will add quality to the team
Cazorla's return will add quality to the team

After the early struggles of last season which led to the sacking of former manager, Fran Escribá, the appointment of Javier Calleja helped the team stabilize and a strong finish to the season saw the team get 6th place and a spot in the Europa League for this season.

Led by charismatic president Fernando Roig, the team embarked on a spending spree and recruitment that has significantly strengthened the side considerably.

In has come £68.31m worth of talent with the addition of Spanish striker Gerard Moreno (£18m from Espanyol) and the return of old favourite Santi Cazorla the standout additions.

Given that the Spanish window does not close until August 31st, the club may still be active in the market with the expected sale of exciting winger Samu Castillejo to AC Milan (loan with an option to buy plus Carlos Bacca seems to be the prevalent opinion) meaning the club may need to get in another winger.

Troubled Portuguese centre-back Ruben Semedo has joined SD Huesca on loan while Russian World Cup star, Dennis Cheryshev has also gone out on loan to Valencia.

Here is an analysis of the team and what to expect once hostilities kick off on Friday:

#5 Goalkeepers

Spanish international Sergio Asenjo is expected to continue in goal and recreate his best form. The former Atletico Madrid player is well aware of the transfer moves made by rival national team goalies; Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) and Sergio Rico (Fulham) and will want to prove himself to new La Furia Roja manager Luis Enrique.

The 27-year-old has been an inspired presence in goal for the Yellow Submarines since he was ousted from Los Rojiblancos team by the emergence of David De Gea.

Victor Fernandez deputized ably when Asenjo was injured last season and will be expected to continue in the same capacity.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Villarreal Club de Futbol Football Santiago Cazorla Gerard Moreno Luis Enrique Tactics 101 La Liga Transfer News
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
La Liga 2018-19: 7 clubs that broke their transfer record...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 5-1 Villarreal: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 5-1 Villarreal: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Former Arsenal player unveiled in surreal magic...
RELATED STORY
10 weird club nicknames you might not know
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
Spanish club C.D Olimpic de Xativa bought by Indian...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal midfielder set for La Liga move
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star agrees to join La Liga rivals, Neymar...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us