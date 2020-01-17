LaLiga 2019-20 mid-season review: The best XI so far

LaLiga's best XI of the season so far

The Spanish LaLiga has completed 19 rounds of fixtures, and we've started to get a picture of how everything's turning out in the 2019-20 season.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are going head-to-head for the title again, but Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have remained hot on the big two's coattails with a strong run of their own. Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have thrown up a real surprise by springing up in European places.

That said, there are no stunners in the scoring charts. Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Luis Suarez are the three most prolific so far, albeit the latter faces four months on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in the Supercup.

The average number of goals so far suggest there's going to be more goals in LaLiga this season than the last. But at the same, we witnessed the first goal-less El Clasico in 17 years.

It has been nothing short of a roller-coaster. And as we head into the second-half of the campaign, let's look at the best XI of the season so far.

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Oblak is hands down the best goalkeeper in the league

The likes of Ederson and Alisson Becker might rule the roost in the goalkeeping department right now, but Jan Oblak has consistently been playing at that level for several years now.

The outrageously underrated Slovenian has picked up the best goalkeeper prize for years in LaLiga, and is in line for another silverware this season. His tally of nine clean sheets is the highest in the division, and he has let in only 12 goals - the fewest.

Oblak's importance to Atletico can be ascertained from the fact that he's played every single minute of the campaign so far, producing several incredible performances along the way. And the best part is that he's still only 27, with several more years at the top.

