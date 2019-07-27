La Liga 2019/2020: Ideal attacking combination for Real Madrid next season

Eden Hazard is Real Madrid's big hope for next season

Real Madrid's pre-season fixtures have not been going to plan, as they failed to win any of their three matches in regular time, with Atletico's 7-3 thumping being the bedrock.

With less than three weeks to go until the start of next season, Zinedine Zidane would be working round the clock to get his side ticking as they bid to return to the zenith of European and domestic football.

One area which the Frenchman would be working on the most is the front line, and a working formula in attack is a requisite for Real Madrid to achieve their aim.

Once famed for their ability to bang in goals with reckless abandon, Los Blancos struggled horribly in front of goal last season, hitting two-decade lows with the fugues they posted.

Ronaldo's departure and the club's failure to replace him were major reasons for the ineffectiveness in attack and this is a mistake the club was keen to rectify.

They have done that, spending in excess of €200m to bring Eden Hazard, Luca Jovic, and Brazilian teenager Rodrygo to the Bernabeu and the trio along with those already at the club would be expected to play their part in leading the line in Real's march for glory.

There is no doubt that the current Real Madrid attacking roster is one of the best in the world, but having the right materials is one thing and putting them to effective use is an entirely different matter.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting the players most likely to feature in attack for Real Madrid next season.

Eden Hazard - Left-Wing Forward

Real Madrid will hope Hazard can replicate and replace Ronaldo on the left wing

While it might be impossible to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with anybody apart from Messi, Eden Hazard's Real Madrid arrival would some way to cushioning the effect of the record goal scorer's departure.

Though not famed for his proficiency in front of goal, Eden Hazard is still a decent goalscorer, evidenced by his 21 goal return in all competitions for Chelsea last season.

The Belgian international however makes up for that with extraordinary creativity, and his ability to beat his man and launch counter-attacks is second to none.

This trait would come in very handy for a Real Madrid side that looked short of pace on far too many occasions last season, while his directness would inject urgency into the Madrid attack.

Hazard would most likely be deployed in his favoured position out wide on the left wing where he can cut into his stronger right foot or cutback for his teammates.

His versatility, however, means that he can be deployed in a number of other positions, including dropping back into midfield as a left-winger if need be, or playing through the middle as a false nine as he has done on occasion.

