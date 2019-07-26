LaLiga 2019/2020: Ideal midfield combination for Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong is the newest addition to the Barcelona midfield

The 2019/2020 season would be a crucial one for Barcelona, as they seek to rise back to the top of European football.

Though they might be two-time defending LaLiga champions, it is in the Champions League where their eyes are most set, as it’s been four years since the Blaugrana laid their hands on the most prestigious trophy in club football.

The arrival of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid would go some way in helping the club achieve their goal, but there are other areas where Ernesto Valverde would have to get right, one of which is in midfield.

Once famed for their midfield majesty, Barcelona have fallen some way off those illustrious times when their midfield was manned by the godlike Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta. Nowadays, the Barcelona midfield has mortals on its roster.

However, that is taking nothing away from the current crop, as they still have immense talent of their own and rank among the best on the planet. Valverde still has a number of top quality midfielders to pick from and his job would be getting the right system to make them all tick.

Barcelona’s play is very much dependent on a functional midfield (albeit on a lower level than a few years ago), as their possession-based style of play emphasizes on retention of the ball in the middle of the park.

It is for this reason that the getting the right system in midfield is of paramount importance to Barcelona’s chances of success next season.

Therefore, in this piece, we shall be highlighting the ideal combination in midfield for the Blaugrana in the 2019/2020 season.

Sergio Busquets – Defensive midfield

Busquets has been the first choice in defensive midfield for Barcelona in the last decade

While Xavi and Iniesta might have won most of the plaudits for their displays in midfield during Barcelona’s golden years, Sergio Busquets was as important or even more so than the pair, with his displays at the base of midfield being critical to Barcelona’s success.

Having coached him at youth level, Pep Guardiola made the then controversial decision in 2008 to play a young and inexperienced Busquets at the expense of Yaya Toure, but a decade on; it has proven to be a master stroke from the current Manchester City boss.

Throughout the course of his career with Barcelona and Spain, the 31-year-old has won everything there is to be won and thereby, would go down in history as one of the best players in Barcelona’s history as well as one of the greatest in his position.

Though lacking in the aggression and tenacity associated with players in his position, what Busquets lacks in aggression, he more than makes up for in guile and technique, while his cold blooded demeanor means that he is rarely troubled even under the most intense pressure.

Busquets’ calm and composed style of play means that he rarely has to make tackles, as his immaculate reading of the game helps him make interceptions before his opponents know what hit them.

Valverde has largely stuck to the traditional 4-3-3 system throughout his Barcelona managerial tenure, and it is one he is likely to continue with next season, with Busquets acting as the shield in front of the defense.

