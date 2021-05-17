La Liga 2020/21 Points Table: Latest standings after Barcelona lose and Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid claim narrow victories

Luis Suarez scored a dramatic late winner to keep Atletico Madrid ahead of rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona in the La Liga title race. With all 3 teams playing at the same time tonight, there was plenty of drama in all 3 matches.

Barcelona looked to be heading for a win after they took the lead through club legend Lionel Messi. However, Santi Mina equalized soon after to make the score 1-1 heading into half time.

Barcelona pushed for a winner in the second half but their La Liga title challenge ended when Clement Lenglet got a red card in the 83rd minute. To make matters worse, Celta Vigo even managed to score a late winner through Santi Mina in the 89th minute to leave Barcelona fans broken hearted.

Luis Suarez scoring a late winner to stop Barcelona from winning La Liga.



It had to be him 👀 pic.twitter.com/amyQt5LUdd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2021

Real Madrid, on the other hand, remain alive in the title race with only one game remaining. In a tough away encounter against Athletic Bilbao, Los Blancos secured a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from defender Nacho.

Athletic Bilbao did put Real Madrid under pressure but Zidane's men held on to secure what could prove to be a crucial victory when La Liga's final fixtures are played next weekend.

La Liga 2020/21 Updated Points Table:

Updated La Liga points table after Matchday 37 - Image courtesy BBC Football

Atletico Madrid looked to be slipping against Osasuna when Ante Budimir's 75th minute strike put them behind. However, Diego Simeone's men showed the spirit of champions to fight back and secure a thrilling 2-1 victory.

Renan Lodi converted a beautiful Joao Felix pass in the 82nd minute to equalize before Luis Suarez showed his class by scoring a late winner in the 88th minute to leave Atletico Madrid in the driver's seat with just one game remaining.

Barcelona's loss to Celta Vigo puts them out of the title race, while Real Madrid will be hoping that Atletico Madrid drop points in the final game of the season.

In an interesting final round of matches, Atletico Madrid will be away to struggling Real Valladolid while Real Madrid will be hosting Villarreal.

Atletico Madrid must beat Valladolid to be sure of winning La Liga ahead of Real Madrid.



Valladolid's owner? Madrid legend, Ronaldo Nazario 🍿 pic.twitter.com/sfgbp4U8On — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2021

La Liga's title race will go down to the wire and the two Madrid sides will battle it out for supremacy next week.

Also read: Ranking the 5 most likely candidates to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid