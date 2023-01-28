La Liga: 3 Real Sociedad players that could upset Real Madrid | Matchday 19

Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad in what could be termed this weekend's La Liga game of the weekend. The game is scheduled to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday (January 29)

Los Blancos have been decent in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and have registered 41 points from 17 league games. Furthermore, they currently occupy the second position in the league standings.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, has been outstanding across all competitions as well and has registered 38 points from 18 league games. Similarly, they currently occupy the third position in the league table.

It can be stated that both teams are currently in red-hot form and this game promises to be intense as both teams are currently separated by three points in the league standings.

Hence, this article will examine three players who could upset Carlo Ancelotti's men in this encounter. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Alex Remiro

The Spaniard is arguably one of the most in-form goalkeepers in Europe and his presence in goal has been significant for his team this season.

Remiro has kept seven clean sheets in 18 league games so far, the joint third-highest number of clean sheets kept in the league this season.

His goalkeeping mastery has also been outstanding and he has only conceded two goals in his last five games across all competitions. His shot-stopping mastery has improved the outlook of Real Sociedad's defense and if he maintains consistency, it might be difficult for Los Blancos to get the ball past him in this encounter.

#2 Takefusa Kubo

The Japanese winger is fast and his ability to outpace his opponents in attack is immense. Furthermore, it can be stated that he has been a decent part of Imanol Alguacil's final third this season.

Kubo has netted three goals and registered three assists in 15 league games. His familiarity with Real Madrid's playing pattern could be an added advantage for him in attack in this encounter.

Similarly, the 21-year-old could use his pace and excellent dribbling skills to great effect and he could further tee up with the in-form Sørloth to cause havoc for Real Madrid's backline.

#1 Alexander Sørloth

The Norwegian is arguably one of the most in-form forwards currently in Europe right now and his attacking intuition has been remarkable.

Sørloth has netted eight goals and registered one assist in 14 league appearances so far. Similarly, he's currently the joint-fourth top-scorer in La Liga this season.

His ability to place the ball in the back of the net and position himself properly in the final third is outstanding. Sørloth’s decent scoring form and attacking threat could be a problem for Real Madrid's defense in this encounter as the defense has conceded seven goals in their last five games across all competitions.

