La Liga captains to meet and discuss major issues

What plans of La Liga have not gone well among the clubs?

La Liga tied up with Relevant Sports, the sports company which hosts the International Champions Cup, to hold matches in the United States during the regular season. It is a promotional deal that has been signed for fifteen years between the two parties in an attempt to increase the influence of Spain’s top flight in North America.

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia have all been tipped to play in the United States and that could happen as early as this season. Miami being a tourist destination and also home to the Hard Rock Stadium is one of the prospective cities.

Florida’s major city has hosted several International Champions Cup matches over the last few years including Barcelona vs Real Madrid in July 2017. A turnout of over 100,000 people is present to see some of Europe’s top clubs in action while also bringing great revenue to the International Champions Cup.

However, La Liga’s decision of playing in the States has not gone down well between the Spanish league players’ association. The main factor responsible for this is that the clubs believe that it is completely unreasonable to go to a different continent just to contest one single match.

The reasoning of the clubs to the top order directors

Playing in the United States would also mean that a team’s supporters lose out on watching their beloved team in action at their respective home grounds. Several La Liga teams also participate in the UEFA Champions League which reaches its business end starting from January. From thereon, clubs play matches from the league, CL, EL and the Copa del Rey every three days on average and will find it difficult to cope with fitness and other stuff too.

As a result, La Liga’s captains of all 20 teams have decided to meet up together on Wednesday and draft a statement addressed to the top order of officials clearly mentioning their hesitancy in going westward to play league games, reports AS.

What other issues will clubs want to be resolved?

Also on the agenda of the meeting will be the resolving of late match timings. Both, Real Madrid and Barcelona had their matches at 10:15 pm Spanish time which is extremely late. Consequently, the clubs were forced to see a reduction in the number of fans attending the matches.