LaLiga Fixtures: Barca begin title defence, Real face Getafe, Atletico's stern test

Zeeshan Ali FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 346 // 17 Aug 2018, 15:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Can Barcelona hold on to their crown?

Finally, the greatest league in the world is just a matter of hours away, with Girona set to take on Vallodid in the first game of the 2018/19 La Liga season tonight at 11:45 pm IST.

Girona enjoyed the campaign of their history last season as they overachieved in every department, landing themselves in 10th place at the finish line on their bow in the Spanish top flight.

The new season will see 3 teams make way for the promoted teams after they failed to survive last season's relegation battle. The three teams that went down and those that will be replacing them are as follows:

Relegated Teams: Deportivo La Coruna, Las Palmas, Malaga

Long-time La Liga side Malaga were relegated, after finishing bottom of La Liga, in what was a troubled campaign for the team throughout the season.

Deportivo La Coruna spent only one season back in the top flight, before being dumped back into the Segunda Division.

Promoted Teams: Rayo Vallecano, Huesca, Real Valladolid

Vallecano and Huesca finished in the top two places in the Segunda Division in the 2017-18 season, while Valladolid were promoted to La Liga, after beating Numancia 4-1 over two legs, in the playoff final.

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

Towards the top of the table, Barcelona will begin their title defence against minnows Alaves, whereas Real Madrid will be looking to cope with the loss of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane and will face Getafe at home in their first fixture of the new season.

UEFA Super Cup winners, Atletico Madrid, high on their win over Real Madrid, will have to face a very stern test as they travel to the intimidating atmosphere in Mastia to take on Valencia in their opener for the 2018/19 La Liga season.

Here is the schedule for the first matchweek of La Liga 2018/19:

All Timings are in IST

All La Liga games will be broadcasted by Facebook in the Indian subcontinent this season. Find out how to catch all the action here: La Liga India Telecast: How to watch all the games on Facebook