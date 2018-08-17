Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

LaLiga Fixtures: Barca begin title defence, Real face Getafe, Atletico's stern test

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
346   //    17 Aug 2018, 15:46 IST

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga
Can Barcelona hold on to their crown?

Finally, the greatest league in the world is just a matter of hours away, with Girona set to take on Vallodid in the first game of the 2018/19 La Liga season tonight at 11:45 pm IST.

Girona enjoyed the campaign of their history last season as they overachieved in every department, landing themselves in 10th place at the finish line on their bow in the Spanish top flight.

The new season will see 3 teams make way for the promoted teams after they failed to survive last season's relegation battle. The three teams that went down and those that will be replacing them are as follows:

Relegated Teams: Deportivo La Coruna, Las Palmas, Malaga

Long-time La Liga side Malaga were relegated, after finishing bottom of La Liga, in what was a troubled campaign for the team throughout the season.

Deportivo La Coruna spent only one season back in the top flight, before being dumped back into the Segunda Division. 

Promoted Teams: Rayo Vallecano, Huesca, Real Valladolid

Vallecano and Huesca finished in the top two places in the Segunda Division in the 2017-18 season, while Valladolid were promoted to La Liga, after beating Numancia 4-1 over two legs, in the playoff final. 

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

Towards the top of the table, Barcelona will begin their title defence against minnows Alaves, whereas Real Madrid will be looking to cope with the loss of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane and will face Getafe at home in their first fixture of the new season.

UEFA Super Cup winners, Atletico Madrid, high on their win over Real Madrid, will have to face a very stern test as they travel to the intimidating atmosphere in Mastia to take on Valencia in their opener for the 2018/19 La Liga season.

Here is the schedule for the first matchweek of La Liga 2018/19:

All
All Timings are in IST

All La Liga games will be broadcasted by Facebook in the Indian subcontinent this season. Find out how to catch all the action here: La Liga India Telecast: How to watch all the games on Facebook



Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi La Liga News
Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
Real Madrid star agrees to join La Liga rivals, Neymar...
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: 5 reasons to get excited about the new...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: 6 most loyal players ahead of the new...
RELATED STORY
5 bold predictions for La Liga 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will retain the La Liga title
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: Predicted Final Standings
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/2019: 4 Talking Points before the campaign...
RELATED STORY
Facebook and La Liga: The Future of On-The-Go Sports...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Today GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
Tomorrow REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Tomorrow CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
Tomorrow VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us