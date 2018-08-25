Manchester United transfer news: La Liga giants turn to Bundesliga to find alternative for €100 million superstar, Zidane says yes to managerial job and more - 25th August, 2018

Real Madrid Press Conference

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer news for the day! You can feel it, can you not? With each passing day reaching towards August 31, 2018, the rumours seem to be dying a slow and almost painful death.

It is funny, you know, these rumours. You can’t live with them and you certainly can’t live without them either. Right now, the Premier League window might have ended but the Spanish window is still open, which leaves us with some stories regarding the Red Devils.

And so without further ado, we shall begin!

#5 Danny Rose admission

Former Newcastle star Shaka Hislop has given his opinion about Spurs preferring to sell Danny Rose abroad to PSG instead of seeing him join Premier League rivals Manchester United somewhere down the line.

The Red Devils were interested in signing the English left-back this summer but a move never materialized before the transfer window slammed shut. In fact, the Old Trafford outfit were supposed to sign a left-back and were linked with quite a few of them.

However, none arrived as Jose Mourinho will now have to give Luke Shaw another season as a means to redeem himself after being signed as a teenager from Southampton.

And now, with PSG’s links with Rose becoming stronger, former Premier League star Hislop believes that the North Londoners would gladly let him leave after his outburst from last season.

“I think Rose, given some of his outbursts from last season, I think Spurs would be happy to let him go,” he said.

However, he also added that the Lilywhites would opt to sell him to a foreign club like the French giants instead of seeing a rival team being strengthened with the acquisition of the full-back.

“Linked with Manchester United, Spurs probably wouldn’t want to do business with a rival.

“I can see Daniel Levy wavering on that one.

“If PSG can get the price down, it makes a whole lot of sense for both clubs and player.”

