LaLiga: Girona 1-4 Real Madrid; Hits and Flops

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.64K   //    27 Aug 2018, 12:01 IST

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Real Madrid cruised to their second win of the season

Real Madrid overcame a gutsy Girona side 4-1 at the Estadi Montilivi and moved to the top of the LaLiga table. Borja Garcia's opener against the run of play in the 17th minute was cancelled out by Sergio Ramos' penalty as both teams remained level at the halftime break.

After a difficult first 45 minutes, Real took control in the second half as a brace from Karim Benzema and a second goal of the season for Gareth Bale helped Julen Lopetegui's men achieve a convincing 4-1 win in their first away game of the season.

A one-goal margin is all that separates leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona. Real's next game is against Leganes at home while Girona will face a stern test away to Villarreal.

On that note, here are the hits and flops from the game:

#5 Marco Asensio

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga

Marco Asensio was one of the few Real Madrid players that sparked right from the get-go. As the game progressed, the Spaniard started getting more involved in the attacking build-up and produced a magnificent performance.

Asensio dazzled in the second half and played an important role in two of Real's goals. Firstly, he earned the penalty in the first half that brought Real their equalizer through Sergio Ramos.

The 22 year old was causing problems for the Girona defence as they were unable to keep track with his swiftness and ball movements. Asensio drew another penalty in the opening five minutes of the second half when he was fouled near the byline and the resulting spot-kick was converted to give Real the lead.

Marco Asensio was a livewire down the left-wing and he played in an instrumental role in Real Madrid's win during different stages of the game. The former Mallorca man summed up his night with two assists, two shots, three long balls and a solitary key pass.


