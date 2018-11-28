×
La Liga: Highest Paid Teams in 2018-19

Anany Sachar
ANALYST
Feature
28 Nov 2018, 19:47 IST

Footballers put their bodies through an extreme amount of wear and tear from a very young age in hopes of earning themselves a professional contract before the end of their teenage years, as being a footballer for even a mediocre European club pays better than being a neurosurgeon does in some countries.

More exorbitance has been added to football over recent years, with financial sums involved in all things football increasing by every second it seems. Transfer fees, agent commisions, and wages are all increasing every transfer window that goes by, and for buying any player who played well the year before means shelling out a substantial chunk of your transfer and wage budget. Let's take a look at the clubs that have the highest average pay in the Spanish top flight.

#20 Real Valladolid

This squad is currently on the lowest wages in the Spanish top flight, yet they sit comfortably above the bottom of the group at 13th.
This squad is currently on the lowest wages in the Spanish top flight, yet they sit comfortably above the bottom of the group at 13th.

Real Valladolid has the lowest wage budget in the Spanish top flight, with the average yearly salary for a Valladolid player being $721,050. Valladolid currently sits 13th in the league after 13 game weeks with 17 points, having lost and won on 4 occasions this season, earning a draw 5 times. For a side whose highest paid player is goalkeeper Yoel Rodriguez, who earns nearly 2 million dollars per annum,

#19 Huesca

Huesca earned promotion to LaLiga just this year, and face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish round of 32 tomorrow.
Huesca earned promotion to LaLiga just this year, and face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish round of 32 tomorrow.

Playing their very first season in the Spanish top flight, Huesca unsurprisingly has the second lowest budget in LaLiga, with the average yearly salary for a Huesca player being $725,299. They earned a historic promotion on the last day of their previous campaign, and are one of the teams in the league with a very feel-good vibe about them and raucous their fans. They currently sit at the bottom of the table with 7 points and just 1 victory to their name.

#18 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo looks almost certain to be relegated this year, with none of their forwards coming in with goals and defence being leaky as ever.
Rayo looks almost certain to be relegated this year, with none of their forwards coming in with goals and defence being leaky as ever.

Rayo Vallecano is the club coming in third from the bottom, with $824,407 being the average amount a player makes in a year at the club. Rayo has been in and out of the top flight for a long time, and have turned it up a notch every time they face a big club, playing expansive football looking for the result. It doesn't always happen for them though, as this year they sit in 19th with just 7 points, separated from Huesca by goal difference.

#17 Levante UD

Levante have punched above their weight this season
Levante have punched above their weight this season

For a club with the fourth lowest budget in Spanish football, Levante sure doesn't look the part as they sit comfortably in the top half of the table at 9th, with 5 wins and 18 points after 13 games played. $888,710 is the average pay for a Levante footballer, but they Spanish outfit plays some of the most attractive and expansive football in the league. For a team of their financial stature, they sure love turning it up against the big dogs, having earned points against Real Madrid and Valencia already this season.

Anany Sachar
ANALYST
Football and MMA enthusiast. HalaMadrid!
