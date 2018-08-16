Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

La Liga leading Digital Transformation of Football

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
News
349   //    16 Aug 2018, 13:33 IST

Exciting ne
Exciting news for football fans

Social media's rise to prominence to the point where our very lives are dictated by its trends and tics is one of the most significant social phenomena of our times. Being a platform that grants an equal footing to all members of the society in, at least, expressing their views and opinions, social media's relevance is indisputable.

In the internet age, social media has rendered even our idiot boxes recreational and with a whole world of news, advertisements, knowledge and whatnot just a fingerprint scan away, it offers a supremely convenient route to entertainment.

Now, taking advantage of this tectonic shift in preferred platforms is one of the biggest and most entertaining football leagues in the world- La Liga. Yes, this year in India, all 380 La Liga games will be telecasted live exclusively on Facebook in a move that changes the face of football coverage.

Also read: La Liga India Telecast: How to watch all the games on Facebook

But here's the kicker, all these football matches will be streamed through Facebook free of cost.

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Indian Football Fans will be able to watch the biggest teams on the planet, live in action, for free!

La Liga's head of digital strategy, Alfredo Bermejo told Reuters,

“We are really happy to be on a free to air service in such an important territory as the Indian subcontinent.".
“One of our goals for the last two years has been to offer content to the widest audience possible, so partnering with free platforms like Facebook, which has 270 million users in India, is key to us.”

India has been growing in reputation as one of the most football frenzied nations in the world and the nation provides a market that can entice the big players at the top of the game. As such, Sony has been usurped as the rights holder in the subcontinent.

This move is also an attempt to cater to the young audience by providing them with a more handy method to follow their favourite sport.

Apart from the live telecast, Facebook will also air match previews and match highlights.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said,

“We are thrilled to team up with Facebook to bring the millions of La Liga fans in the Indian subcontinent even closer to action. La Liga sets the standard for football in the world and we are delighted that more people than ever before will have the opportunity to watch our matches live and for free through Facebook.”

Expressing his excitement in championing a 'social first' approach from one of the most popular sporting entities in the world, Facebook global live sports programming head, Peter Hutton said,

“As home to the two most-followed sports clubs on Facebook and some of the world’s most iconic footballers, La Liga has a huge global presence on our platform. Its popularity is notably visible in the Indian subcontinent, so we’re delighted to be able to serve the community of fans there with free, live La Liga matches for the next three seasons.
We see this as a great opportunity to not only bring people together around world-class football, but also help La Liga reach new audiences and grow its visibility in a key development market.”

Facebook had earlier attempted to break into the sports broadcasting market in the Indian subcontinent but their bid of $61 million to secure the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League failed to seal the deal. But they've only kicked on and caught the big fish!

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann La Liga News La Liga Teams
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
La Liga India Telecast: How to watch all the games on...
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: 6 most loyal players ahead of the new...
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Facebook to stream all La Liga games free across the...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Paid Players in La Liga
RELATED STORY
La Liga transfer news: Chelsea to beat Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star agrees to join La Liga rivals, Neymar...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 'agree deal' to sign world-class midfielder,...
RELATED STORY
La Liga News: Barcelona falter on the field but not in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us