Real Madrid 'agree deal' to sign world-class midfielder, Barcelona's €60M buy-back clause confirmed and other La Liga news: 10th August, 2018

La Liga

All the latest La Liga news and rumours:

Michy Batshuayi joins Valencia on loan

Chelsea and Valencia have confirmed that the two clubs have agreed a loan deal for Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian striker will spend the 2018/19 season at Los Che.

The Blues have not given the Spanish side an option to buy as they still believe he has a future at Stamford Bridge. They have reportedly loaned him out this season as they wanted to keep hold of Tammy Abraham.

Goncalo Guedes set on Valencia move

Michy Batshuayi will not be only one joining Valencia on loan. Reports in Marca suggest that Gonzalo Guedes will be joining them as well this summer.

PSG were looking to sell him but have not found any club who are willing to match their valuation of the player as per the report. They have now decided to let him leave on loan and Valencia is the destination.

Nemanja Radoja vs Celta Vigo

Marca are reporting that Nemanja Radoja has informed Celta Vigo that he will not be signing a new contract at the club. The midfielder's current deal expires at the end of this season and the Spanish side are looking to sell him.

They rejected several offers from French and Italian clubs but they were rejected by his club. Marca reports that Premier League sides, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United had also made a move for him but were rebuffed.

Radoja's agents now have 22 days to find an agreement with a club for him. Celta have made it clear to him that he will be not be selected in their match days squads unless he signs a new deal.

Players were anxious – Machin

Sevilla kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 over Zalgiris last night. Los Hispalenses players didn't look confident in their home game and their manager claims it was because they were anxious. Speaking in his press conference, Pablo Machin said, “We were too anxious to win the match and gain an advantage, which can lead you to make mistakes and give you a few frights.”

“We’ll have some time to think about the return and must have respect for the unknown, because going to a stadium such as theirs can throw up all sorts of surprises.” added the manager.

