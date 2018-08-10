Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid 'agree deal' to sign world-class midfielder, Barcelona's €60M buy-back clause confirmed and other La Liga news: 10th August, 2018

Apurva
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
9.16K   //    10 Aug 2018, 22:16 IST

Image result for la liga logo
La Liga

All the latest La Liga news and rumours:

Michy Batshuayi joins Valencia on loan

Chelsea and Valencia have confirmed that the two clubs have agreed a loan deal for Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian striker will spend the 2018/19 season at Los Che.

The Blues have not given the Spanish side an option to buy as they still believe he has a future at Stamford Bridge. They have reportedly loaned him out this season as they wanted to keep hold of Tammy Abraham.

Goncalo Guedes set on Valencia move

Michy Batshuayi will not be only one joining Valencia on loan. Reports in Marca suggest that Gonzalo Guedes will be joining them as well this summer.

PSG were looking to sell him but have not found any club who are willing to match their valuation of the player as per the report. They have now decided to let him leave on loan and Valencia is the destination.

Nemanja Radoja vs Celta Vigo

Marca are reporting that Nemanja Radoja has informed Celta Vigo that he will not be signing a new contract at the club. The midfielder's current deal expires at the end of this season and the Spanish side are looking to sell him.

They rejected several offers from French and Italian clubs but they were rejected by his club. Marca reports that Premier League sides, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United had also made a move for him but were rebuffed.

Radoja's agents now have 22 days to find an agreement with a club for him. Celta have made it clear to him that he will be not be selected in their match days squads unless he signs a new deal.

Players were anxious – Machin

Sevilla kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 over Zalgiris last night. Los Hispalenses players didn't look confident in their home game and their manager claims it was because they were anxious. Speaking in his press conference, Pablo Machin said, “We were too anxious to win the match and gain an advantage, which can lead you to make mistakes and give you a few frights.”

“We’ll have some time to think about the return and must have respect for the unknown, because going to a stadium such as theirs can throw up all sorts of surprises.” added the manager.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Apurva
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Barcelona's bid to be hijacked by Real Madrid, Modric's...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid keen on signing Barca starlet, £100M Premier...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star asked to leave by Lopetegui, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to swoop for Premier League midfielder,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar holds talks with Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
World-class player set for Real Madrid move, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star agrees to join La Liga rivals, Neymar...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid close to signing world-class winger,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid name Ronaldo's replacement, Barcelona set to...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona ready to sell superstar for €100m, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us