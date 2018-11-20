Reports: Real Madrid to hijack Barcelona's top target

Real Madrid to hijack Barcelona's top target, Barcelona star set for Premier League move and more La Liga News – 20th November 2018

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 1.57K // 20 Nov 2018, 19:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Sevilla eye Vicente Iborra

Sevilla are keen on re-signing Vicente Iborra from Leicester City in January. The midfielder joined the Premier League side last summer but has not managed to establish himself at the club.

Marca report that Sevilla are keen on signing a midfielder in the winter transfer window and have set sights on their former player. The report also claims that the Spanish side made a move in the summer as well but Leicester were reportedly demanding €15 million.

The asking price was too much for Sevilla and they backed out. However, they are confident of signing him in January as he has not made any progress at the club. The 30-year-old has just started once and made 3 substitute apps in 12 Premier League matches and is also looking to leave the club.

Luis Alberto set for Sevilla return?

Reports in Spain claim that Luis Alberto is set for a stunning return to Sevilla. The Spanish side are reportedly in talks with Lazio and a move is on the cards as per the reports.

He was recently spotted in a well-known Seville restaurant along with his agent. Rumours have been going around that he also met with Pablo Blanco, a Sevilla legend, to discuss a possible move back to the Spanish side.

Alberto was one of Lazio's best players last season and broke the record for the most number of assists in Serie A last season. His current deal at the Italian side expires in 2020 and it will be difficult for Sevilla to get him for cheap.

Arsenal keen on signing Pablo Fornals

With Aaron Ramsey on his way out, Arsenal are on the lookout to sign a replacement. The Gunners have identified Villarreal's Pablo Fornals as the best option as per reports in Spain.

Cadena Ser reported earlier this month that Fornals was a target for 2 Premier League sides in the summer. They claim that Fulham and West Ham United made a move for him but he refused to leave the Yellow Submarine.

However, Gunners have now set sights on him and are willing to activate his release clause. The Sun reports that he has a €20 million release clause while El Madrigal claim that the release clause stands at €30 million.

1 / 3 NEXT