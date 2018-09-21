Barcelona to sign Real Madrid target in January, Adidas to help Real Madrid sign 'new Galactico' and more LaLiga News – 21st September

21 Sep 2018

LaLiga News

Hello and welcome to today's LaLiga news. It's just 20 days since the transfer window closed, but the rumours of January signings have already started flying around.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are off to a good start but both sides are still keen on improving their squad. While's it's just back-up signings that Barca are looking for, Los Blancos are desperate to sign a Galactico who can fill Ronaldo's void completely.

Without further ado, here are the top LaLiga news and rumours of the day:

Javier Tebas hits back at FIFA

LaLiga are desperately trying to get the game in the United States sanctioned and Javier Tebas is working day and night for it. The president of LaLiga has been doing all he can to get it sealed, and the recent comments from FIFA president, Gianni Infantino didn't go down well with him.

Infantino said, “I think I would prefer to see a great MLS game in the U.S. rather than LaLiga being in the U.S.”

Tebas was not willing to let this slide and claimed that LaLiga were trying to help football develop in the USA and it was not a one-off game. “Of course, I would rather his opinion agreed with what we are trying to do,” said Tebas.

“I believe his comments are not consistent or coherent with what FIFA has been doing and what is currently happening with Major League Soccer. This is not an idea about playing one match abroad then leaving for good, this is a long-term strategy and we want to build our brand here so football is widely known,” added the president.

LaLiga are looking to have Girona vs Barcelona held in Miami in January. Both the clubs have agreed to play the game in the USA but Spanish FA are yet to approve it.

Guillermo Ochoa eyes LaLiga return

Mexcian goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa has revealed that he would love to play in the Spanish League once again. The former Malaga and Granada shot-stopper now plies his trade with Standard Liege in Belgium.

"I'd love to return to the Spanish league, to play in the best leagues, and that's the idea. Hopefully, that change can be made soon," said Ochoa. The 33-year-old was in Spain with the Belgian side as they took on Sevilla in the Europa League. The Spanish side ran out 5-1 winners.

