Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona to sign Real Madrid target in January, Adidas to help Real Madrid sign 'new Galactico' and more LaLiga News – 21st September 

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
4.56K   //    21 Sep 2018, 21:11 IST

LaLiga Hosts Roofop Viewing Party Of El Clasico - Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona
LaLiga News

Hello and welcome to today's LaLiga news. It's just 20 days since the transfer window closed, but the rumours of January signings have already started flying around.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are off to a good start but both sides are still keen on improving their squad. While's it's just back-up signings that Barca are looking for, Los Blancos are desperate to sign a Galactico who can fill Ronaldo's void completely.

Without further ado, here are the top LaLiga news and rumours of the day:

Javier Tebas hits back at FIFA 

LaLiga are desperately trying to get the game in the United States sanctioned and Javier Tebas is working day and night for it. The president of LaLiga has been doing all he can to get it sealed, and the recent comments from FIFA president, Gianni Infantino didn't go down well with him.

Infantino said, “I think I would prefer to see a great MLS game in the U.S. rather than LaLiga being in the U.S.”

Tebas was not willing to let this slide and claimed that LaLiga were trying to help football develop in the USA and it was not a one-off game. “Of course, I would rather his opinion agreed with what we are trying to do,” said Tebas.

“I believe his comments are not consistent or coherent with what FIFA has been doing and what is currently happening with Major League Soccer. This is not an idea about playing one match abroad then leaving for good, this is a long-term strategy and we want to build our brand here so football is widely known,” added the president.

LaLiga are looking to have Girona vs Barcelona held in Miami in January. Both the clubs have agreed to play the game in the USA but Spanish FA are yet to approve it.

Guillermo Ochoa eyes LaLiga return

Mexcian goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa has revealed that he would love to play in the Spanish League once again. The former Malaga and Granada shot-stopper now plies his trade with Standard Liege in Belgium.

"I'd love to return to the Spanish league, to play in the best leagues, and that's the idea. Hopefully, that change can be made soon," said Ochoa. The 33-year-old was in Spain with the Belgian side as they took on Sevilla in the Europa League. The Spanish side ran out 5-1 winners.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
5 Superstars likely to sign with Real Madrid in 2019
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid beat Barcelona to sign €60M winger 
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to sign three players worth €200 million...
RELATED STORY
La Liga transfer news: Chelsea to beat Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to bring in two new stars, Juventus rejects...
RELATED STORY
World-class player set for Real Madrid move, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid players who almost joined Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star agrees to join La Liga rivals, Neymar...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
FT HUE REA
0 - 1
 Huesca vs Real Sociedad
Today RAY DEP 04:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alavés
Today CEL REA 07:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid
Today EIB LEG 07:45 PM Eibar vs Leganés
Today GET ATL 10:00 PM Getafe vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow REA ESP 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Espanyol
Tomorrow LEV SEV 03:30 PM Levante vs Sevilla
Tomorrow VIL VAL 07:45 PM Villarreal vs Valencia
Tomorrow REA ATH 11:30 PM Real Betis vs Athletic Club
24 Sep BAR GIR 12:15 AM Barcelona vs Girona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us