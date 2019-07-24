×
Barcelona defender rejected Premier League move, Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos might not join Arsenal and more LaLiga news: 24 July 2019 

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
273   //    24 Jul 2019, 23:25 IST

FC Barcelona Pre-Season Training Session
FC Barcelona Pre-Season Training Session

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Update on Gareth Bale's situation at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is in the final stages of his Real Madrid career and Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that he wants the player out. The manager does not have the Welshman in his plans for the season and has asked the club to sell him.

Bale, however, is reluctant to leave unless he is getting a similar wage package elsewhere. He is rumoured to be on a whopping £600,000 per week contract right now. His agent, Jonathan Barnett has also said the same thing and claimed that the player is willing to sit out for 3 years and just collect the money he is owed.

Now, Barnett has hinted that a move away from Madrid is a possibility but it will not be on loan for sure. “There will be no makeshift deals to get him out of the club. Gareth is one of the best players on the planet. I can guarantee you he will not be going on loan to any club,” he said.

“Gareth is a Real Madrid player and for now he's staying as a Real Madrid player. If something comes along that suits us, then things could change and he could be gone in a day or a week. Or he could still be a Real player in three years when his contract ends,” added Barnett.

Bale scored in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Tuesday but is still expected to leave.

Barcelona defender rejected Premier League move

Burnley tried to sign Marc Cucurella from Barcelona according to Marca. The Spanish publication reports that the Premier League side offered €12 million to sign the defender but he rejected it in favour of joining Getafe.

Barcelona activated their buy-back clause in his contract at Eibar and loaned him out to Getafe this month.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Gareth Bale Frenkie de Jong Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
