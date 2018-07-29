Barcelona eye former Real Madrid player, Barca star to Manchester United and other La Liga news: 29 July, 2018

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

With the transfer window close to entering its final month, teams are moving quickly to finalise signings and get their squads ready for the grind of a new season. As usual, the big clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have been linked with some huge names, while the likes of Atletico and co. quietly go about their business.

On that note, we bring you a round-up of the latest happenings from the transfer market, for you can never get tired of reading the twists and turns of the daily saga

Simeone urges Vrsaljko to stay put

Atletico manager Diego Simeone has urged World Cup star Sime Vrsaljko to stay at the club amidst interest from Inter. "We're very happy with Sime," Simeone had stated. "He had a very good World Cup, especially showing what he can do in attack and was decisive for his team.

"We are waiting for him to arrive on August 6 and after that, we will see the needs of the club, I'm happy with what he's given us, he's an important player."

Vrsaljko featured 21 times in the league for Atletico, but with Juanfran remaining the side's first-choice, the Croatian was considering a move away.

Simeone wants Simeone

According to reports in Sport, Diego Simeone wants his son Giovanni Simeone at Atletico. The club have made a bid in the region of €40m, but Fiorentina are holding out for a lot more than that for the young striker. Giovanni played 38 games for the Italian side last campaign, scoring 14 goals, and is touted to be one of the brightest prospects in Europe.

Atletico Madrid have already signed the likes of Thomas Lemar and Gelson Martins and a deal for Simeone would put them in contention for a shot usurping Barcelona and Real Madrid.

