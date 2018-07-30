World Class striker dreams of Real Madrid move, Barcelona star set to join Arsenal and other La Liga news: 30th July, 2018

Prathik R FOLLOW ANALYST

A new day brings it with loads of fresh transfer rumours and gossip and as always the clubs most heavily linked are Real Madrid and Barcelona. The two Spanish powerhouses have not spent too much on new signings as yet but that could change in the coming weeks.

On that note, we bring you a round-up of the latest happenings from the transfer market:

Arsenal and Roma to battle for N'Zonzi

Arsenal are back in the race to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, if reports in AS are to be believed. However, Roma are also in the reckoning and it will ultimately boil down to which club the player prefers.

Sevilla are holding out for a fee in the region of €40m, which is incidentally N'Zonzi's release clause, but neither club values him that highly. The Frenchman had a standout season with Sevilla last time around and also played a role in France's run to the World Cup title recently.

If it were to boil down to an Arsenal vs Roma showdown, N'Zonzi might indeed prefer a move to London where he could be reunited with former coach Unai Emery.

Simeone speaks about Griezmann and other possible transfers

Diego Simeone opened up about his plans for the summer as well as Antoine Griezmann's future at the club in his most recent press conference. "I hope he keeps growing even more than he has until now, he has no limit, he's important for us and is a good teammate, surrounded by the people who form a squad which is improving," Simeone said about Griezmann.

He also went on to address the issue of Sime Vrsaljko's possible exit. "We're very happy with Sime, he had a very good World Cup, especially showing what he can do in attack and was decisive for his team. We are waiting for him to arrive on August 6 and after that we will see the needs of the club, I'm happy with what he's given us, he's an important player."

About Olivier Giroud's possible arrival, Simeone had this to say: "You have to be careful because they keep coming up and there are always rumours that some are leaving or others are coming, but I can't add anything."

