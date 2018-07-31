Real Madrid close to signing world-class winger, Barcelona lead race for £200m-rated superstar, and other La Liga news: 31st July, 2018

Celta de Vigo v Barcelona - La Liga

With the transfer window entering its final month, teams are frantically scrambling to get deals completed in time. Barcelona and Real Madrid have been relatively quiet this window by their usual standards and are set to make massive moves in the next few days. Aside from the big fish, there were a few other teams that made their mark in the last 24 hours.

On that note, here is a round-up of the latest happenings concerning Spanish clubs in the transfer market:

Sime out, Arias in

Atletico Madrid have moved quickly to replace outgoing right-back Sime Vrsaljko. Reports in Marca suggest that Atletico are closing in on PSV defender Santiago Arias. Arias, who represented Colombia at the World Cup this year, won the Player of the Year award in the Eredivisie last season.

Valencia set to hijack Arsenal move for Guedes

Goncalo Guedes, who impressed in a loan spell at Valencia last season, could return to the club after becoming the subject of a €50 million bid. Arsenal too were interested in signing the young PSG winger, but it looks like Valencia have stolen the march on the English side.

According to reports, PSG are yet to respond to the offer made by Valencia.

No father-son reunion at Atletico

Rumours have it that Fiorentina have rejected outright a €40 million bid from Atletico Madrid for Deigo Simeone's son, Giovanni Simeone. Fiorentina are holding out for a fee in the region of €50 million at the very least. Giovanni scored 15 goals for the Italian side last season in 41 appearances and is touted to be one of the brightest prospects in Europe at the moment.

The 23-year-old is under contract till 2022 but is unlikely to remain at the Italian club for more than another season considering the vast potential he has shown the past couple of years.

