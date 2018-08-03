Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid star asked to leave by Lopetegui, Barcelona complete £27M signing and other La Liga news: 3rd August, 2018

S S Kumar
ANALYST
Rumors
29.43K   //    03 Aug 2018, 20:07 IST

LaLiga Hosts Roofop Viewing Party Of El Clasico - Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona
LaLiga Hosts Rooftop Viewing Party Of El Clasico - Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona

We are just 2 weeks away from the first match of the new La Liga season. The clubs are keen on signing new players and are doing all they can to get their top targets.

Here are the top La Liga rumours of the day:

Borussia Dortmund eye Kevin Gameiro

Kevin Gameiro was all set to join Valencia this week but all that has been thrown out of the window. Reports in Marca suggest that Borussia Dortmund have bettered Los Che’s offer for the Frenchman and are now favourites to sign him.

Marca claim that BVB have bid €23 million for the striker – €9 million more than what Valencia offered. The German side is keen on signing him after failing to agree a deal with Chelsea for Michy Batshuayi.

The Chelsea star is also a target for Atletico Madrid but not their #1 choice. The Europa League champions are keen on signing Nikola Kalinic with Olivier Giroud also on the list pf targets.

Leicester City chase Adnan Januzaj

Leicester City are keen on signing former Manchester United star, Adnan Januzaj according to Leicester Mercury. The Foxes are keen on signing a replacement for Riyad Mahrez who left for Manchester City earlier this summer.

The Real Sociedad man has a €60 million release clause and the Spanish side are adamant on not selling him for anything less than that! The Belgian impressed at the World Cup when he got the chance and now Leicester are looking to take him back to the Premier League.

Manchester United have a first refusal option according to the report. The Red Devils can sign him for €40 million but that seems very unlikely to happen right now.

Arias ready to go to ‘war’ with Atletico Madrid

Santiago Arias, Atletico Madrid's new signing, has revealed that he has been told that it is like going to war when playing under Diego Simeone. The Colombian, who joined from PSV Eindhoven, is a direct replacement for Sime Vrsaljko.

“I’ve been told that here it is like a war and that you must fight right until the end. I know the qualities of this team, how they play, and also the Coach, and I like that too. This is a big club where I can learn a lot of things, both from the Coach and the players,” said Arias.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
S S Kumar
ANALYST
Manchester United superstar holds talks with Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
World Class striker dreams of Real Madrid move, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid name Ronaldo's replacement, Barcelona set to...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona ready to sell superstar for €100m, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: How Real Madrid might line up this season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eye former Real Madrid player, Barca star to...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid close to signing world-class winger,...
RELATED STORY
World-class player set for Real Madrid move, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly set to battle for...
RELATED STORY
La Liga News | Bundesliga coach turns down Real Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us