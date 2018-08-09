Real Madrid to swoop for Premier League midfielder, Barcelona find Pogba alternative, other La Liga News: 9th August, 2018

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

The world of football transfers has its fair share of ups and downs - surprising purchases, last-minute bumper deals and astounding figures, it has it all. With under a month left for the window to shut, each team seems to be itching to close in on deals to give their squads the right shape.

While you enjoy your cup of coffee in the office, or wherever you are following us from, we bring you a condensed update on the latest highs and lows from the business of football, on its most hectic day of player shopping.

From Barcelona's pursuit of a star midfielder to a superstar leaving Los Blancos, there is no dearth of action and excitement today:

Diego Godin snubs Manchester United?

According to Sky, Manchester United attempted to trigger Diego Godin's release clause but were told that the Uruguayan international has signed a new contract with the club, thereby ending United's hopes. Mourinho was willing to hand Godin an £8m a year deal. The Red Devils also had bids for Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld rejected in the past and it looks like Mourinho will have to remain content with the squad he has at his disposal.

Cardiff complete Victor Camarasa loan move

Newly promoted side Cardiff have completed a season-long loan move for Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa. Camarasa is Cardiff's fifth signing this summer, after the arrivals of Josh Murphy, Bobby Reid, Alex Smithies and Greg Cunningham.

Sevilla keeper Sergio Rico on the move

Sevilla keeper Sergio Rico has flown to England to complete his medical ahead of a loan move to Fulham. Rico is expected to be Fulham's No. 1 despite the signing of Fabri from Besiktas earlier in the summer.

