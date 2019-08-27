La Liga News: Barcelona apologise to Real Betis over controversial tweet involving Junior Firpo after 5-2 win

FC Barcelona secured their first win of the new La Liga season against Real Betis over the weekend.

What's the story?

Barcelona have apologised for a tweet they sent involving Junior Firpo, following their thumping 5-2 win over Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona established a crucial win without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as Antoine Griezmann rose to the occasion and guided the Catalan giants to their first win in La Liga this campaign.

The former Atletico Madrid star registered two goals for his new side before Carles Perez, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal took Barcelona's overall tally to five.

Firpo, who joined the Blaugrana from Real Betis earlier in the summer, also made his La Liga debut for Ernesto Valverde's side during the game.

Barcelona attempted to celebrate the win by tweeting a photo of Firpo displaying all five fingers, an act that was taken as a subtle dig to Real Betis, with the final scoreline being 5-2.

The Spanish champions immediately received backlash for the tweet as Real Betis fans were not only nursing wounds from the defeat but also Firpo's departure.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona have now apologised to Real Betis and their supporters for the tweet, stating that they were wrong to publish it on a night that was special for Firpo.

In a tweet, the club said,

"FC Barcelona wish to sincerely apologise for any offence caused to Real Betis and their supporters regarding a tweet sent out on Sunday evening.

"No disrespect was intended, but we were wrong to publish it on a night that was very special for Junior."

. @FCBarcelona wish to sincerely apologise for any offence caused to Real Betis and their supporters regarding a tweet sent out on Sunday evening. No disrespect was intended, but we were wrong to publish it on a night that was very special for Junior.https://t.co/JyvRDw7cuQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 26, 2019

What's next?

Barcelona will hope to earn another three points when they play Osasuna on Saturday as they continue their defence of the Spanish league title once again.