Barcelona star wants to leave because of Messi, Real Madrid to announce 2 signings next week and more La Liga news: 8 June 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.77K   //    09 Jun 2019, 02:46 IST

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Jesus Vallejo wants to stay at Real Madrid

Jesus Vallejo's future at Real Madrid is in doubt but the defender is keen on fighting for a place at the Bernabeu. The 22-year-old will have to fight against Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Eder Militao for a place in the starting XI.

Moreover, reports suggest that Zidane is also keen on signing Matthijs de Ligt while academy product, Javi Sanchez is also being referred for a first-team role. Vallejo, however, remains positive and has told AS that he is ready to stay and fight for his place. He said:

“I want to stay, I am happy, I want to give my best and progress and I can learn from being at the side of the many good players here.”
“A move away? I have not considered it, the season is almost over, we have this challenge, the Coach is happy with my work, happy that we will continue and we will continue talking. You always want to play and the important thing is to be available, the season is long, I feel good, and thanks to those games I played I feel a part of this squad.”
“Luka Jovic? I did not play with Jovic in my year at Eintracht, he is a born goalscorer and he is sure to help us.”

Vallejo has spent previous seasons at Real Zaragoza and Eintracht Frankfurt and was brought back last summer. However, he failed to impress and made just 15 appearances for the Spanish giants.

While he is keen on remaining at the Bernabeu, he might not have his wishes granted. With enough center-back options already at hand, Zidane might loan Vallejo off for the season but if they need to raise funds, he is likely to be sold.

