La Liga News: Brazilian legends Bebeto and Dunga back Neymar amidst Barcelona rumours

Neymar has been linked with Barcelona in the current transfer season

What's the story?

Brazilian 1994 World Cup-winning legends Bebeto and Dunga have backed Neymar's decision to go back to Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar has been once again in the thick of things after joining Paris Saint Germain two years ago in a world record €222 million deal. The 27-year-old Brazilian is now reportedly looking back to rejoin the Blaugrana despite the likelihood of having his pay reduced.

Neymar has been so far phenomenal for the French giants having scored 51 goals in 58 appearances for the Parisian club. The Brazilian though has failed to steer his side past the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The heart of the matter

Brazilian legends Bebeto and Dunga were speaking to the media at an event commemorating the 25th anniversary of Brazil winning the 1994 World Cup.

Former Brazilian captain and manager Dunga handed the Brazilian winger the captaincy in 2014 believes that the 27-year-old should be in a comfortable environment.

It's important that he chooses where he's going to be happy, where he will enjoy playing.

People don't understand that the Brazilian player is different from the European one. We like to play, to have fun, otherwise we get tense, sad.

I hope that next season he can give us a lot of joy and demonstrate his full potential. It's up to him. He has many qualities, technical quality. He does everything a player needs to do and has matured a lot. He wins fouls now and he likes more to score, and not only to dribble. I think he's in a good moment

Bebeto, who himself had a stint in La Liga with Seville and Deportivo La Coruna, also backed the Brazilian superstar and counselled the winger on being a role model to the Brazilian public.

I hope with all my heart that Neymar can put his head in place.

Neymar doesn't know the size of his name. He has to be an example. We have to talk about Neymar making goals, helping the Brazilian team. I'm very supportive of him, because he's a great player and any team in the world has a place for him.

"Neymar should go where he is happiest", is the advice ex-Brazil boss Dunga would give the PSG star https://t.co/KxVeYpM81m Bebeto: "I hope with all my heart that Neymar can sort himself out" pic.twitter.com/NODWVAzNIf — AS English (@English_AS) July 14, 2019

What's next?

Barcelona are reportedly expected to make a bid for the Brazilian superstar who is eager to re-unite with Suarez and Messi.