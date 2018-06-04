La Liga News | Bundesliga coach turns down Real Madrid, and other transfer rumours and news - 4th June 2018

Zidane's sudden departure has left Real Madrid in a right proper pickle

La Liga News: Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid to retain Copa de la Reina crown

Barcelona Femeni retained the Copa de la Reina (Queen's Cup) after defeating Liga Iberdrola champions Atletico Madrid Femenino 1-0 thanks to a late, late strike from Mariona Caldentey... she scored in the 2nd minute of added time, in the second half of extra time!

The Copa de la Reina was started (officially) in 1983 and has been conducted annually since... in the modern format, the top 8 clubs at the end of the league season qualify for the event. With this win, Barcelona equalled the record 6 titles won by neighbours Espanyol and Valencian club Levante

La Liga News: Samuel Umtiti signs contract extension at Barcelona till 2023

Looks like Barcelona have learned their lessons from the Neymar debacle last summer. After that laughably cheap release clause of €60 million caused all sorts of confusion for Samuel Umtiti's future - the Barcelona and France international has squashed all rumours of his 'impending' transfer by signing a deal that will keep him at the club till 2023.

If reports are to be believed, his new and improved contract also has a far more sensible release clause of ~€500 million.

La Liga News: CD Leganes appoint Mauricio Pellegrino as head coach

Sacked by Southampton at the end of an abysmal run that saw the Saints win one of 17 matches and put them on the brink of relegation, Mauricio Pellegrino's managerial career has been given a boost by the Valencian club Levante UD who've hired him as head coach -- with a contract till 30 June 2019.

Levante, of course, peaked toward the end of the season, their finest performance coming when they ended Barcelona's unbeaten streak on the penultimate day of La Liga with a thrilling 5-4 win.