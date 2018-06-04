Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

La Liga News | Bundesliga coach turns down Real Madrid, and other transfer rumours and news - 4th June 2018

All the latest news, transfer rumours, transfer news from La Liga

Anirudh Menon
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 17:56 IST
217

France v Brazil - International Friendly
Zidane's sudden departure has left Real Madrid in a right proper pickle

La Liga News: Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid to retain Copa de la Reina crown

Barcelona Femeni retained the Copa de la Reina (Queen's Cup) after defeating Liga Iberdrola champions Atletico Madrid Femenino 1-0 thanks to a late, late strike from Mariona Caldentey... she scored in the 2nd minute of added time, in the second half of extra time!

The Copa de la Reina was started (officially) in 1983 and has been conducted annually since... in the modern format, the top 8 clubs at the end of the league season qualify for the event. With this win, Barcelona equalled the record 6 titles won by neighbours Espanyol and Valencian club Levante

La Liga News: Samuel Umtiti signs contract extension at Barcelona till 2023

Looks like Barcelona have learned their lessons from the Neymar debacle last summer. After that laughably cheap release clause of €60 million caused all sorts of confusion for Samuel Umtiti's future - the Barcelona and France international has squashed all rumours of his 'impending' transfer by signing a deal that will keep him at the club till 2023.

If reports are to be believed, his new and improved contract also has a far more sensible release clause of ~€500 million.

La Liga News: CD Leganes appoint Mauricio Pellegrino as head coach

Sacked by Southampton at the end of an abysmal run that saw the Saints win one of 17 matches and put them on the brink of relegation, Mauricio Pellegrino's managerial career has been given a boost by the Valencian club Levante UD who've hired him as head coach -- with a contract till 30 June 2019.

Levante, of course, peaked toward the end of the season, their finest performance coming when they ended Barcelona's unbeaten streak on the penultimate day of La Liga with a thrilling 5-4 win.

Page 1 of 5 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Gareth Bale Neymar Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
PSG superstar favours Barcelona over Real Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Neymar could join Madrid...
RELATED STORY
La Liga transfer news: Valencia hunt Frenchman, Atletico...
RELATED STORY
La Liga News: Barcelona falter on the field but not in...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sell nine players this summer, Man Utd and...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to activate release clause of FC...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid plan €50m + Ceballos move for Barcelona's...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid and Barcelona eyeing Chelsea star, Atletico...
RELATED STORY
La Liga record signings and how they have fared this season
RELATED STORY
5 Best Paid Players in La Liga
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018