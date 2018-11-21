Real Madrid eye €120M deal, Barcelona star desperate to leave and more La Liga News – 21st November 2018

All the latest La Liga News in one place!

Iker Muniain signs new Athletic Bilbao contract

After months and months of speculation about his future, Iker Muniain has signed a new long-term contract at Athletic Bilbao. The new deal will see him remain at the Spanish club until 2024 at least.

The 25-year-old winger was in the final season of his contract and reports suggested that he was set to leave. Liverpool were the main club to be linked with a move for him but all that has ended abruptly with the new contract.

Athletic Club and the player Iker Muniain have signed the renewal of the footballer's contract, who will remain in the zurigorri team until 30th of June, 2024. There is no termination clause. #AthleticClub pic.twitter.com/izFgIWbwx5 — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) November 21, 2018

In a surprise twist, however, Muniain's contract does not have a release clause. Bilbao are a side that never negotiate with a club when it comes to transfer and insist on the release clause are met. With no release clause in Muniain's contract, it's going to be interesting for any club looking to sign him.

Sergio Leon on New York City radar

New York City signed David Villa from Atletico Madrid a few years back and have now set their sights on another La Liga striker. Reports in Mundo Deportivo claim that the MLS side are looking to sign Sergio Leon from Real Betis.

The 29-year-old striker was signed from Osasuna last summer for €3.5 million. He scored 13 goals last season and helped them finish 6th last season.

New York City are desperately looking for a David Villa replacement and have made Leon their #1 target. However, they are not the only side interested in signing the 29-year-old with reports suggesting that Toronto FC are also keeping an eye on him.

Ben Yedder wants to become a Sevilla great

Ben Yedder has been on quite a roll at Sevilla and is in no mood to leave. The striker has revealed that he wants to remain at the club and become a club legend.

“I see the name of the legends of this club and what they have done for Sevilla. I do not compare myself to them and I focus on my own work; I am focused on scoring and I work hard in training to be able to do well when I get the opportunity,” said Ben Yedder in an interview with Marca.

“I liked Kanouté because he was a great scorer and Luis Fabiano too...there are many Sevilla players that I like. Kanouté defined a period of history. They are references at this club, like Jesus Navas, who has played so many games. When I see him I know that I also want to make history at Sevilla.”

“I know I can continue to improve, to do more and if people who question me actually listen to me and watch me, they know I am always demanding more of myself. I always want to improve myself and score more goals,” added the Sevilla striker.

