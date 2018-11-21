×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Real Madrid eye €120M deal, Barcelona star desperate to leave and more La Liga News – 21st November 2018

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
641   //    21 Nov 2018, 19:01 IST

Image result for la liga=

All the latest La Liga News in one place!

Iker Muniain signs new Athletic Bilbao contract

After months and months of speculation about his future, Iker Muniain has signed a new long-term contract at Athletic Bilbao. The new deal will see him remain at the Spanish club until 2024 at least.

The 25-year-old winger was in the final season of his contract and reports suggested that he was set to leave. Liverpool were the main club to be linked with a move for him but all that has ended abruptly with the new contract.

In a surprise twist, however, Muniain's contract does not have a release clause. Bilbao are a side that never negotiate with a club when it comes to transfer and insist on the release clause are met. With no release clause in Muniain's contract, it's going to be interesting for any club looking to sign him.

Sergio Leon on New York City radar

New York City signed David Villa from Atletico Madrid a few years back and have now set their sights on another La Liga striker. Reports in Mundo Deportivo claim that the MLS side are looking to sign Sergio Leon from Real Betis.

The 29-year-old striker was signed from Osasuna last summer for €3.5 million. He scored 13 goals last season and helped them finish 6th last season.

New York City are desperately looking for a David Villa replacement and have made Leon their #1 target. However, they are not the only side interested in signing the 29-year-old with reports suggesting that Toronto FC are also keeping an eye on him.

Ben Yedder wants to become a Sevilla great

Ben Yedder has been on quite a roll at Sevilla and is in no mood to leave. The striker has revealed that he wants to remain at the club and become a club legend.

“I see the name of the legends of this club and what they have done for Sevilla. I do not compare myself to them and I focus on my own work; I am focused on scoring and I work hard in training to be able to do well when I get the opportunity,” said Ben Yedder in an interview with Marca.

“I liked Kanouté because he was a great scorer and Luis Fabiano too...there are many Sevilla players that I like. Kanouté defined a period of history. They are references at this club, like Jesus Navas, who has played so many games. When I see him I know that I also want to make history at Sevilla.”

“I know I can continue to improve, to do more and if people who question me actually listen to me and watch me, they know I am always demanding more of myself. I always want to improve myself and score more goals,” added the Sevilla striker.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Isco Rafinha Alcântara
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
Real Madrid to hijack Barcelona's top target, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star asked to leave by Lopetegui, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star agrees to join La Liga rivals, Neymar...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona legend set for Chelsea move, Real Madrid's new...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer targets leaked, Barcelona to sign...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar holds talks with Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid keen on signing former Barcelona star, Barca...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 'agree deal' to sign world-class midfielder,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid keen on signing Barca starlet, £100M Premier...
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov LEG DEP 01:30 AM Leganés vs Deportivo Alavés
24 Nov EIB REA 05:30 PM Eibar vs Real Madrid
24 Nov VAL RAY 08:45 PM Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano
24 Nov HUE LEV 11:00 PM Huesca vs Levante
25 Nov ATL BAR 01:15 AM Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona
25 Nov ATH GET 04:30 PM Athletic Club vs Getafe
25 Nov SEV REA 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Real Valladolid
25 Nov ESP GIR 11:00 PM Espanyol vs Girona
26 Nov VIL REA 01:15 AM Villarreal vs Real Betis
27 Nov REA CEL 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us