Real Madrid transfer targets leaked, Barcelona to sign world-class midfielder, and more La Liga news – 19th November 2018

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 178 // 19 Nov 2018, 21:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Griezmann didn't join Barcelona because of Messi

Antoine Griezmann has finally revealed the actual reason why he rejected Barcelona in the summer. The Frenchman claims that being 'number two' to Messi was influential in his decision to reject the offer.

The striker released a documentary in which he constantly spoke about the 'big decision' he had to make and also how difficult it is to make that same decision. In the end, he signed a new long-term contract at Atletico Madrid and stayed put.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Griezmann said, “Being second to Messi may have influenced my decision.”

“It was difficult to refuse Barcelona’s offer, in fact, it was very difficult. They made it clear they wanted me, they called me, they sent me messages…it was pressured. But then you also have the players, you have your family and the club where you already are an important player, who have promised to build around you,” added the Frenchman.

Continuing to talk about his decision, Griezmann said, “Atleti showed they wanted me, they told me how important I was, how they increased my salary, the players and Coach talked to me and explained everything. Everything was done to persuade me not to leave, and I would have spoken to my wife at 3 am to talk about it – but I made the right decision.”

Diego Simeone not in Atletico Madrid contract talks

Several Spanish media outlets have been running the story about Atletico Madrid opening contract talks with Diego Simeone. However, ESPN report that there have been no such talks between the club and the manager.

Reports suggested that the new contract was set to make the manager the highest paid individual at the club. There were claims that the offer was over €20 million a season – way more than what Griezmann currently earns at the club.

Simeone's current deal runs until the summer of 2020 – a deal that was signed in September 2017. The Argentine has been at the club for 8 years now and is currently the longest-serving manager in LaLiga.

1 / 3 NEXT