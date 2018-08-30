Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
La Liga News: Stadium woes continue as Anoeta comes under fire

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
News
297   //    30 Aug 2018, 03:02 IST

Anoeta S
Anoeta Stadium

What's the story?

Real Sociedad's home stadium, the Anoeta has recently come under scrutiny. The stadium had gone into renovation in May 2017. The works included removing the tracks around the stadium and increasing the capacity from 32,000 to 42,000.

The current capacity of the stadium is 25,000 owing to the works being done.

In case you didn't know

La Liga recently came under fire for the poor quality of their stadiums. The stadium I am talking about is Real Valladolid's home stadium, Estadio Jose Zorrilla. Valladolid hosted Barcelona in a losing effort on Sunday. But the talking point of the match became the extremely poor condition of Valladolid's pitch.

Barca's players and coaching staff heavily criticized the condition of the pitch which forced La Liga to take action. On the heels of this embarrassing incident, Real Sociedad's stadium has also generated some problems.

Heart of the Matter

The Anoeta stadium is famous for causing upsets as Real Sociedad rarely loses in the stadium. The stadium itself is under renovation for over a year and their first match is against Barcelona on 15th September. However, La Liga officials are concerned over the security of the arena for the fans and players.

As a result, La Liga will be sending officials to the Anoeta on Monday to inspect its condition. Does the inspection fail, La Liga can force Sociedad to find another stadium to play their match in. A 12 day period will be provided to Sociedad for them to find a replacement stadium for their match.

What's next?

Hopefully, the inspectors find nothing wrong in Anoeta's works as the stadium is one of the more iconic stadiums in Spain. Also, any problem can cause the Barcelona-Sociedad match to be postponed and no one really wants that.

So for the sake of the football continuing peacefully without a hitch, fingers remain crossed that the Anoeta is perfectly in shape.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Real Sociedad Football La Liga News
Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
They say I'm insane. I say Thank You very much.
Contact Us Advertise with Us