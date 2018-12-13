×
Real Madrid to complete first January signing in coming weeks, Barcelona eye €150M duo and more La Liga news – 13th December 2018

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.34K   //    13 Dec 2018, 19:38 IST

Zinedine Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Zinedine Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Buying Valladolid was a gift, says Ronaldo

Ronaldo has revealed that he was looking to buy a club for two years before taking the majority stakes at Real Valladolid. The legendary striker also revealed that he was eyeing a club in England too before the purchase.

The 51% stakeholder of the Spanish club said, “I was looking for something to do for two years. I looked for a team to buy in Spain and England, and Valladolid was like a gift.”

“Not only is it a club with 90 years of history behind it, it's a city with 300,000 inhabitants and is a place that breathes football and all this means it has huge potential. To be able to inspire people is better than to score a hat-trick against Barcelona. I found exactly what I wanted and I have got a lot to give them too.”

When asked if he was looking to use his contract at his former club, Real Madrid, to sign any of the players, he hinted that he has already spoken about taking Vinicius Jr on loan. However, he admitted that it will be very difficult to get the deal sorted.

"I've asked Florentino Perez if we can have him, but I think it might be difficult!" he said.

Continuing to talk to the media, the Brazilian legend shared his thoughts on the proposed idea of playing a Liga match in the United States. While the legendary striker said he was keen on getting it done, he wanted the fans to take the final call.

“Playing abroad is aligned with our project. You need to be known both at home and abroad. I'm in favour, but our fan base will decide in the end. It is an interesting proposition for our club and our brand,“ he said.

Barcelona were scheduled to play Girona in Miami in January but the plan has flopped after the Catalan giants pulled out of the deal. FIFA and UEFA had made it clear that they would not give permission for the match to take place outside Spain but LaLiga board were determined to make it happen.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Alvaro Morata Ronaldo Nazario Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
