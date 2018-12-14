Hazard sets condition to join Real Madrid, Barcelona legend wants them to sign Real Madrid star and more La Liga news – 14th December 2018

FC Barcelona Unveil New Head Coach Ernesto Valverde

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Barcelona close in on Rabiot

Barcelona are in the market for a midfielder and have set their sights on PSG’s Adrien Rabiot. Rabiot has long been linked with an exit, with a lack of playing time forcing him to consider his options.

Rabiot’s contract expires in the summer, and the Ligue 1 champions are keen to offload him in January rather than lose him for free in the summer.

CalcioMercato claim that Barcelona are close to finalising a January move for the youngster, but they will face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City and Juventus.

Lionel Messi open to Serie A move

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi could be set to reignite his feud with Cristiano Ronaldo, but this time in the Serie A. FIFA agent Alessio Sundas is reportedly holding talks with Messi, his father and Barcelona’s general manager regarding a potential switch to Italy for the Argentine ace.

Sundas explained that while Messi rejected the proposition in the past, he has now softened his stance and is open to the idea.

“Initially, my idea was to propose the deal to Napoli because I think that Messi is the only one able to approach and, in some way, revive the myth of Maradona. It would be a stimulating challenge. However, this operation with Napoli is not easy at all.

“Not all the clubs can afford a player like Leo, and with AC Milan struggling with the UEFA sanctions, I believe that Inter remain the only reliable club, both in economic and technical terms. Bringing Messi to Inter would mean to place the unique market transfer capable of equalizing the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus,” Sundas told Radio Goal 24.

