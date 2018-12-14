×
Hazard sets condition to join Real Madrid, Barcelona legend wants them to sign Real Madrid star and more La Liga news – 14th December 2018

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
1.30K   //    14 Dec 2018, 23:18 IST

FC Barcelona Unveil New Head Coach Ernesto Valverde
FC Barcelona Unveil New Head Coach Ernesto Valverde

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Barcelona close in on Rabiot

Barcelona are in the market for a midfielder and have set their sights on PSG’s Adrien Rabiot. Rabiot has long been linked with an exit, with a lack of playing time forcing him to consider his options.

Rabiot’s contract expires in the summer, and the Ligue 1 champions are keen to offload him in January rather than lose him for free in the summer.

CalcioMercato claim that Barcelona are close to finalising a January move for the youngster, but they will face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City and Juventus.

Lionel Messi open to Serie A move

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi could be set to reignite his feud with Cristiano Ronaldo, but this time in the Serie A. FIFA agent Alessio Sundas is reportedly holding talks with Messi, his father and Barcelona’s general manager regarding a potential switch to Italy for the Argentine ace.

Sundas explained that while Messi rejected the proposition in the past, he has now softened his stance and is open to the idea.

“Initially, my idea was to propose the deal to Napoli because I think that Messi is the only one able to approach and, in some way, revive the myth of Maradona. It would be a stimulating challenge. However, this operation with Napoli is not easy at all.

“Not all the clubs can afford a player like Leo, and with AC Milan struggling with the UEFA sanctions, I believe that Inter remain the only reliable club, both in economic and technical terms. Bringing Messi to Inter would mean to place the unique market transfer capable of equalizing the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus,” Sundas told Radio Goal 24.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
Today CEL LEG 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Leganés
Today GET REA 05:30 PM Getafe vs Real Sociedad
Today REA ATL 08:45 PM Real Valladolid vs Atlético Madrid
Today REA RAY 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow EIB VAL 01:15 AM Eibar vs Valencia
Tomorrow SEV GIR 04:30 PM Sevilla vs Girona
Tomorrow ESP REA 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Real Betis
Tomorrow HUE VIL 11:00 PM Huesca vs Villarreal
17 Dec LEV BAR 01:15 AM Levante vs Barcelona
18 Dec DEP ATH 01:30 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
