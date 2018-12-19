Barcelona agree deal to sign defender in January, Real Madrid eye €80M move for midfielder and more La Liga news – 18th December 2018

Sripad

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Perez wants Jose Mourinho back

Jose Mourinho has just been sacked as the Manchester United and it looks like he won't be without a job for long. Reports in The Independent claim that Florentino Perez wants the former Real Madrid manager back at Bernabeu.

Mourinho was at the helm at Madrid for 3 years from 2010 to 2013 before he decided to leave and head back to Chelsea. He had won the league title with the Spanish giants in 2011/12 season but was unable to win the Champions League.

He had a fall out with top players as well but the relationship with the club's president has remained intact as per The Independent report. Perez wants Mourinho back as soon as possible despite just giving Solari a contract until 2021.

Solari not worried about Mourinho links

Solari was asked to share in thoughts on the Mourinho links and he dodged the bullet with ease. He was at the press conference ahead of Madrid's match vs Kashima Antlers in the Club World Cup.

He said, "I have the utmost respect and admiration for all my colleagues, professionals and amateurs, who also do an exceptional job, and with more reason to those who have been a part of this club and have given us joys and have given the maximum so that this club does well. And how could I worry that there is speculation about Madrid? That happens every day."

Mourinho's dismissal has seen debates comparing his time at United with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City tenure, with some suggesting the success of the latter has made United look even worse.

Solari was then asked if Guardiola's success at City is what made Jose look really bad at United and the Real Madrid manager came up with yet another brilliant reply! "I identify with the values represented by Madrid. It has to be a dominating team, always seeking victory, has to attack, get goals, must not surrender under any circumstances,” he said.

"To achieve that, we must work on many aspects at a tactical and methodological level and also at the physical level. But, to sum up, I feel identified by the football values that represent Madrid," added the Madrid manager.

