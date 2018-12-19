×
Real Madrid eye £70M move for Gareth Bale's replacement, Barcelona agree deal for Colombian defender and more La Liga news – 19th December

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.15K   //    19 Dec 2018, 23:42 IST

Replacement found?
Replacement found?

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Marcelo on Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho was sacked as the Manchester United manager yesterday and within hours, he was linked with a move back to Real Madrid. Jose had managed the Spanish giants for 3 seasons, from 2010 to 2013, before leaving for Chelsea.

Marcelo was asked to comment on the sacking of Mourinho at United and also on the rumours of him heading back to Bernabeu. The Brazilian left-back said, "[His sacking] is a pity as he is a great coach and for him to be without a club is a pity. It's not for me to say if he should come to Real Madrid, but I really appreciate all he did for me at this club.”

Reports suggest that Florentino Perez is keen on getting Mourinho back to the Spanish capital despite what happened at the end of his career at Bernabeu. The manager had a fall out with the majority of the players but his relationship with the president reportedly stayed intact.

Solari has just taken over at Madrid and is under contract until 2021. However, should fail to impress the board and not win a trophy, or show a positive sign, he is bound to be sacked.

Apart from Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino is a target for Madrid. But the fact that they do not have to pay any fee to get Mourinho is pushing the tide in the former Chelsea manager's favour. Also, Madrid will have to fight with Manchester United for Pochettino, as the Red Devils are also looking to appoint the Spurs manager as their next boss!

Barcelona news and more on the next page.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
