Real Madrid plot ‘Bale + cash’ move for striker, Barcelona's 2nd signing passes medical and more La Liga news – 23rd December 2018

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 2 // 23 Dec 2018, 21:22 IST

Sergio Ramos on Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has lost his job at Manchester United less than a week ago. The Portuguese manager has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Boca Juniors already while rumours of Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been going about.

The possibility of a return to Real Madrid was the talking point for many media houses this week and it was no surprise when the journalists asked Los Blancos players and manager about it.

Sergio Ramos was asked what he thought of the possible return and he said, “We have had five years since Mourinho [left] and we are still talking about Mourinho. Why?”

There were reports of a fall out between Ramos and Mourinho in 2013 but the defender showed so signs of it. He heaped praise on the manager and said any club in the world would love to have him.

He said, “He is a coach of the highest level so everyone would want him. Real Madrid has won everything so we have to have respect for the coach that we have now.”

However, Ramos made sure he did not add fuel to the fire and said that the squad is behind Solari now and do not want to discuss the possibility of Mourinho's return. “We don't have Mourinho, we have (Santiago) Solari. We're going to see if we can win this title and maybe after that we will talk about Mourinho. I don't want to be part of this [rumours] game,” he said.

When asked if he would have any sort of say in Mourinho returning, Ramos claimed that he is just the captain and all these decisions are taken by the board. “You think that because I am the captain I can have a say on who becomes the coach of Real Madrid? It's a decision that I have nothing to do with,” he added.

FC Barcelona Training Session and Press Conference

Tottenham and AS Roma still keen on Rafinha

Rafinha has an ACL injury and is sidelined for the rest of the season but that has not stopped clubs from registering their interest in him. Daily Express report that Tottenham and AS Roma are still keen on signing him.

A January move looks highly unlikely because of the injury but the player and his father made it clear that he was looking for a move away from Camp Nou. A move to Inter Milan was on the cards last summer but the Serie A side did not make his loan move permanent.

Rodrigo Caio passes Barca medical

Barcelona have just signed Jeison Murillo from Valencia on loan but that has not stopped them from signing more defenders. A report in Don Balon claims that the Catalan side have sealed a deal for Rodrigo Caio too.

The Sau Paulo defender is set to become their 2nd signing of the winter transfer window. He has reportedly passed his medical as well ahead of the €18 million move.

Only Madrid

Sergio Ramos rejected Manchester United move

In a shocking report, Don Balon report that Sergio Ramos rejected an offer from Manchester United in the summer. The Spaniard was reportedly offered a huge wage increase and signing on bonus but he rebuffed the move despite Mourinho trying a convince him.

Ronaldo and Zidane had just left Madrid and it would have been a devastating blow if the captain of the club had left too. United are still searching for a centre-back but Mourinho doesn't need to worry about it anymore.

Real Madrid plot ‘Bale + Cash’ move for Harry Kane

Real Madrid are in dire need of goals and have reportedly reignited their interest in Harry Kane. Diario GOL report that Los Blancos are ready to offer Gareth Bale back to Tottenham in a deal to secure the striker.

The Spanish report claims that Spurs value Kane at €220 million while Madrid see Bale at €150 million. Thus, they report that the Spanish giants will make a €70million + Bale offer for the Englishman in a bid to sign him.

