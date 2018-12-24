×
Real Madrid to sign Liverpool top target, World class midfielder wants to join Barcelona, and more La Liga news - 24th December 2018

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Feature
24 Dec 2018, 20:44 IST

Nabil Fekir could be on his way to Spain
Nabil Fekir could be on his way to Spain

Barcelona, Real Madrid and the rest of La Liga are currently on the winter break as the league in Spain will resume on 3rd January, 2019.

In today's La Liga news round-up, we take a look at some interesting stories from Spain, including a few shock transfers that may happen in the January transfer window.

Here's the latest football news and transfer stories from La Liga:

#1 Jordi Alba to extend contract

Jordi Alba has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with Barcelona
Jordi Alba has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with Barcelona

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba, who has been an integral part of the Catalan team for the past 6 years looks set to extend his Barcelona contract for another four years, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

His new deal will see it run till 2023 when Alba will be 34 years of age. The Spanish left-back joined the La Liga champions in 2012 and has won four La Liga titles as well as a Champions League title in his current spell with Barcelona.

#2 Atletico Madrid star unhappy at club

Thomas Partey is unhappy at Atletico Madrid
Thomas Partey is unhappy at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has shocked fans by claiming that he's unhappy at the club.

Speaking to Gol (via AS), the 25-year-old said that he sometimes feels unhappy at the club. “Sometimes I feel unhappy at Atlético. You have to play in the important games to feel happy, to feel stronger and more confident,” said Partey.

Partey continued airing his disappointment about how he has not been given enough game time by manager Diego Simeone in this season: “There have been games that I have played well,” said the midfielder.

The Ghanian midfielder came through the ranks at Atleti, having joined the side in 2011. Partey has been involved in 14 matches for Atletico in La Liga this season, half of which have been from the bench.

