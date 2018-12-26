Madrid & Barca target world-class striker, Valverde's Barca contract, Neymar release clause, and more La Liga news - 26th December 2018

Will Valverde quit at the end of the season?

Christmas has come and gone, and La Liga managers up and down the country will want their club chairmen to answer their wishes come the January transfer window.

In today's La Liga news and transfer roundup, we look at the world-class striker that Real and Barcelona are chasing, while more details are revealed regarding former Barcelona player Neymar's release clause.

There are also some reports that are suggesting that Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde could leave his job at the end of this season.

All this and more in today's La Liga news and transfer roundup:

#1 Neymar release clause details revealed

Neymar signed with PSG in 2017

There have been constant reports over the last few months or so that Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar, who moved to the French club from Barcelona in 2017, in a record transfer deal, could be on the move again.

Reports have suggested that Neymar wants to return to Barcelona, while Real Madrid are also interested in the Brazilian. Spain's AS are reporting that the Brazilian's camp have been constantly kept in contact with Barcelona regarding Neymar's return, according to a close source.

The same AS report states that Neymar's contract with PSG has a release clause, which can be triggered in the 2020 transfer window. His release clause will be €160 million, and any club that puts in a bid for that amount can have contract negotiations with the player.

#2 Barcelona star prays for Neymar's return

Arthur joined Barcelona at the start of the season

Barcelona's Arthur, who was signed to the Catalan team earlier this year for around €40 million from Brazilian side Gremio, is "praying" for his compatriot's return to the Nou Camp. Arthur said that Neymar is a friend and someone he admires a lot and wants to seem him return to Barcelona.

"I personally am praying for him to come because he is a star, it is indisputable, and I think that the better players the team have, the better. Personally, I am doing a lot of work to get him back, but he has his life, he knows what he's doing and I don't know how deep those negotiations are, if there are options for him to come or not. But he is a personal friend and a professional that I admire a lot and would be very happy if he could come back here," said Arthur.

