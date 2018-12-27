Messi reveals if he'll join Ronaldo, Madrid to trigger defender's €50m transfer clause, Barca to sign PSG star, and more La Liga news - 27th December 2018

Lionel Messi

La Liga is currently on their winter break, but the football news and rumour stories from Spain is what is going to keep us excited for the next week or so! In today's La Liga news and transfer roundup, we look at some exciting stories, including Lionel Messi's reply to Cristiano Ronaldo, Arsenal closing in on a Sevilla player, while Real Madrid lining up a replacement for Marcelo.

Let's take a look at today's La Liga news and transfer roundup.

#1 Lionel Messi speaks about Ronaldo asking him to join him in Italy

Ronaldo is currently enjoying his football at Juventus

Most football fans believe that Lionel Messi, who has been the most influential player in the footballing world for the past decade or so, will remain at Barcelona for the entirety of his playing career, possibly retiring at the club.

But, when Cristiano Ronaldo - who moved to Juventus from Real Madrid this summer, challenged his longtime rival to move to the Serie A, many fans wondered if the Argentinian would take up Ronaldo's challenge.

But it looks like Messi isn't interested in moving away from Barcelona and La Liga anytime soon. Speaking to Marca, Messi had this to say: "Accepting Ronaldo's challenge to join Italian football? I don't need any change. I'm at the best team in the world. My challenges are renewed year after year. I do not need to change teams or leagues to set new goals. I am at home and I do not need to change."

Messi also spoke about his rivalry with Ronaldo when the Portuguese ace was at Real Madrid, describing it as "very healthy and good for the fans".

#2 Marcos Llorente to stay at Real Madrid

Llorente starred in the Club World Cup

Real Madrid youngster Marcos Llorente, whose future at the club has looked uncertain, has dismissed talks of wanting to leave the club anytime soon. The 23-year-old midfielder was linked with a move away from Madrid this season, with clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool keen on signing him.

While speaking to the press this past week, Llorente said that he didn't want to leave the club and that his situation at the club can change. “I’m sure I will stay, I’m really happy and I have no intention of leaving. It’s true that in life, like football, the situation can change from night to morning and you cannot lower your aims, you have to take advantage of your opportunities," said Llorente.

