×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi reveals if he'll join Ronaldo, Madrid to trigger defender's €50m transfer clause, Barca to sign PSG star, and more La Liga news - 27th December 2018 

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Rumors
3.87K   //    27 Dec 2018, 20:45 IST

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

La Liga is currently on their winter break, but the football news and rumour stories from Spain is what is going to keep us excited for the next week or so! In today's La Liga news and transfer roundup, we look at some exciting stories, including Lionel Messi's reply to Cristiano Ronaldo, Arsenal closing in on a Sevilla player, while Real Madrid lining up a replacement for Marcelo.

Let's take a look at today's La Liga news and transfer roundup.

#1 Lionel Messi speaks about Ronaldo asking him to join him in Italy

Ronaldo is currently enjoying his football at Juventus
Ronaldo is currently enjoying his football at Juventus

Most football fans believe that Lionel Messi, who has been the most influential player in the footballing world for the past decade or so, will remain at Barcelona for the entirety of his playing career, possibly retiring at the club.

But, when Cristiano Ronaldo - who moved to Juventus from Real Madrid this summer, challenged his longtime rival to move to the Serie A, many fans wondered if the Argentinian would take up Ronaldo's challenge.

But it looks like Messi isn't interested in moving away from Barcelona and La Liga anytime soon. Speaking to Marca, Messi had this to say: "Accepting Ronaldo's challenge to join Italian football? I don't need any change. I'm at the best team in the world. My challenges are renewed year after year. I do not need to change teams or leagues to set new goals. I am at home and I do not need to change."

Messi also spoke about his rivalry with Ronaldo when the Portuguese ace was at Real Madrid, describing it as "very healthy and good for the fans".

#2 Marcos Llorente to stay at Real Madrid

Llorente starred in the Club World Cup
Llorente starred in the Club World Cup

Real Madrid youngster Marcos Llorente, whose future at the club has looked uncertain, has dismissed talks of wanting to leave the club anytime soon. The 23-year-old midfielder was linked with a move away from Madrid this season, with clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool keen on signing him.

While speaking to the press this past week, Llorente said that he didn't want to leave the club and that his situation at the club can change. “I’m sure I will stay, I’m really happy and I have no intention of leaving. It’s true that in life, like football, the situation can change from night to morning and you cannot lower your aims, you have to take advantage of your opportunities," said Llorente.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
Madrid & Barca target world-class striker, Valverde's...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star tells club he wants to join Chelsea,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sign Liverpool top target, World class...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer targets leaked, Barcelona to sign...
RELATED STORY
Hazard sets condition to join Real Madrid, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Ramos to quit Madrid, Madrid offer 2 players for Hazard,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star agrees to join Manchester United,...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona legend set for Chelsea move, Real Madrid's new...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona agree deal to sign defender in January, Real...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
04 Jan LEV GIR 11:30 PM Levante vs Girona
05 Jan ESP LEG 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Leganés
05 Jan REA RAY 05:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano
05 Jan DEP VAL 08:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
06 Jan HUE REA 01:15 AM Huesca vs Real Betis
06 Jan EIB VIL 04:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
06 Jan SEV ATL 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
06 Jan REA REA 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
07 Jan GET BAR 01:15 AM Getafe vs Barcelona
08 Jan CEL ATH 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us